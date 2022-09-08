icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tennis star divorcing billionaire husband one year after wedding – media
Halep was recently in action at the US Open. © Robert Prange / Getty Images

Former tennis world number one Simona Halep's challenging 2022 has apparently worsened after reports spread that she is divorcing her husband after less than a year of marriage.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Halep suffered a shock first-round loss at the ongoing US Open when she fell to 124th-ranked Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur.

And according to reports from her Romanian homeland, and said to have been confirmed by her ex-spouse, she has divorced from billionaire business tycoon Toni Iuruc this week.

Halep and Iuruc, who hails from Macedonia, were only married on September 15 last year and were a week away from celebrating their first anniversary. 

When contacted by Romanian website Fanatik, which has been running regular updates on the crisis, Iuruc initially denied the split.

"I don't comment on our private life... No, I'm not getting a divorce tomorrow... Stop insisting, no comment," Iuruc, who has already suffered two failed marriages, defiantly said.

When later contacted again by the same site on Wednesday night, however, a "visibly upset" Iuruc reportedly confirmed the separation.

"We decided together with Simona to break up," Iuruc revealed.

‘Beckham should sign her up!’: Tennis star Simona Halep amazes Inter Miami with football skills (VIDEO) READ MORE: ‘Beckham should sign her up!’: Tennis star Simona Halep amazes Inter Miami with football skills (VIDEO)

"Stop insisting, it’s my last public appearance... The rest will be handled by the lawyers in the most civilized way possible. Thank you for understanding," he added.

The same outlet has also claimed that the couple were planning to have children by 2024 after first starting to date in 2018.

But with Fanatik further claiming that Halep, 30, and Iuruc went to a notary to sign their divorce papers and initiate their separation on Thursday, this development appears unlikely to pass.

Given that she came into the US Open off the back of a tournament win at the WTA 1000 event in Toronto, there are signs that the current world number seven can still find form despite her Flushing Meadows upset.

