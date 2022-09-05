icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Sep, 2022 18:23
Russia’s Rublev rolls on at US Open

The ninth seed defeated British rival Cameron Norrie
Rublev moves on in New York. © Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

Andrey Rublev ensured Russia will have two representatives in the US Open men’s singles quarterfinals as he defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets to join countryman Karen Khachanov in the last eight in New York.

Seeded ninth, Rublev overcame Norrie in a rain-affected fourth-round match at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4.

The quarterfinal berth marks a third appearance at this stage of the tournament for Rublev, 24, who also made the last eight at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and 2020.

The Moscow-born player eased past seventh seed Norrie with an impressive performance in which he converted four of the eight break points he manufactured, being broken just once in return by the British number one and firing 30 winners. 

Rublev kept his cool despite somewhat farcical scenes in the second set when the roof was belatedly deployed after the court had already been drenched by a downpour, leaving staff to frantically dry the surface. 

The match was affected by an enforced rain break. © Julian Finney / Getty Images)

“It was tough, especially when we’ve known each other for a long time,” said Rublev on court after his win.

“Last time he beat me, so of course I was coming on court thinking I need to give my best, play really well, and I think today I played a good match.”

Rublev next meets the winner of the match between Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal – a four-time champion in New York – and American home favorite Frances Tiafoe.

While he will not be looking too far ahead, Rublev will be targeting a first-ever Grand Slam semifinal after falling at the last eight stage twice before in New York as well as twice at the French Open and once in Australia.

He will join compatriot Khachanov in keeping Russian hopes alive after Khachanov won his fourth-round match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in a five-set epic on Sunday.

Khachanov, 26, takes on the red-hot Nick Kyrgios in their quarterfinal, after the Australian continued his scintillating form by knocking out Russian defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev in their match at Arthur Ashe on Sunday.

