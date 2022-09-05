Tyson Fury targets new rival (VIDEO)

The WBC champion says he wants to fight Anthony Joshua before the end of 2022

Tyson Fury's days in the boxing ring aren't over just yet after the 'Gypsy King' called out his longtime British rival Anthony Joshua for a fight to contest the WBC heavyweight title before the end of this year.

Fury has repeatedly flirted with retirement from the sport following his knockout win against another Briton, Dillian Whyte, in his most recent fight this past April but has seemed to walk back his claims that he is stepping away from the sport he has dominated in recent years.

Fury first called for a trilogy fight with old rival Dereck Chisora, before demanding a bout with Ukrainian fellow world heavyweight champion Aleksandr Usyk.

But Fury changed tack once again on Monday, sending a firm and deliberate challenge to Brit rival Joshua.

This comes after Joshua was defeated for a second time by Usyk in their rematch for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles, with his loss to the Ukrainian slugger being Joshua's third in his past five fights.

He also lost by knockout to Andy Ruiz in 2019 before avenging his defeat six months later to the Mexican-American.

And despite his run of less-than-stellar form, Fury says that he wants the much hyped 'Battle of Britain' between the two best English heavyweights of their generation to finally become a reality.

“I think you've all heard that I'm going to be fighting soon, within the next few months,” Fury said in a brief clip posted to social media.

“I think that before I announce an opponent, that I need to do this just in case. Anthony Joshua, I know you've just lost a fight to Usyk and you're belt-less at the moment. I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.

“You're coming off a 12-round fight so you're match fit, you're ready. I'm giving you a few months notice. If you're interested I'll send you the date over and we can rumble. A 'Battle of Britain' for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world.

“Let me know if you are interested. If not, I will select another opponent.”

It is unclear as to when the deadline for Fury's callout may expire but the giant heavyweight had stated in media interviews last week that his next bout was shortly to be announced, and that while an opponent had been selected that he was remaining tight-lipped on his identity.

“I think it’s going to get announced next week,” Fury told reporter Ariel Helwani on BT Sport.

“I know who I am fighting, and where I am fighting. It’ll be announced maybe next week. I can’t tell you who it is, because there would be no point in having a press conference next week.”

But one suspects that boxing community at large, and apparently Tyson Fury himself, have one name in mind for who the 'Gypsy King' should share the ring with in what would be his 34th professional contest.

It just remains to be seen if Joshua and his promoter Frank Warren agree.