Tyson Fury accuses Usyk of ‘running & hiding’ (VIDEO)

Usyk has said that he will not be ready for a December date against the 'Gypsy King'

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has responded to comments from WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO ruler Aleksandr Usyk and called the Ukrainian out in a social media video address.

The pair are tipped to meet in a superfight that will see the first ever undisputed heavyweight champion crowned in the four-belt era after Usyk retained the belts by beating Fury's domestic rival Anthony Joshua.

In comments reported on Friday, Usyk said: "I want the WBC title," in reference to the strap Fury last defended against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April prior to embarking on a four-month hiatus.

"We don't know what Tyson has in his head. Everyone knows that this is a very crazy guy. I would really like this fight to happen next year," Usyk added.

With the weekend of the football World Cup final rumored for the bout to take place, however, Usyk poured cold water on this by further stating: "Fighting Tyson Fury in December is impossible."

"First, I have old injuries. Second, I just don't want to box in December. I haven't left the gym for half a year, I want to be with my children, my family. Boxing can wait a little. Next year I think it will happen," he went on.

Catching wind of this, Fury recorded a video which he uploaded to social media and called a "special message" for Usyk while tagging him in the process.

"Usyk – middleweight," Fury began.

"You say you want the WBC [belt] and it's held by gypsies. It is held by gypsies, it's held by the 'Gypsy King'. It's held tightly, grasped tight. And all roads lead to a seven-foot behemoth that will absolutely destroy you, middleweight.

"Middleweight: you will get smashed to bits. You say you wanted to fight me after you beat the bodybuilder," Fury continued in reference to Joshua.

"[You] called me out on television, and now you're being a little b*tch p***yboy. Running, hiding, saying you've got injuries. You ain't got no injuries, you had a sparring contest [with Joshua].

"Get out and fight in December. You let your mouth go, now let's back it up. See if you can back it up, middleweight," Fury demanded.

"Doesn't matter if it's December, or April, or August next year – the outcome will be the same. I will obliterate you. I'm a seven foot, 20 stone behemoth, and I will destroy you middleweight.

"Find your balls, come see me. B**th!" Fury signed off.

Not done there, Fury later uploaded a picture of himself to Twitter alongside the pint-sized American and reminded us that former 147lbs champion Shawn Porter once beat Usyk when they were amateurs.

"Shawn Porter, 5'7'' welterweight guy, beat Usyk," he wrote. "Imagine what I'm gonna do to ya."

Until they meet in the ring, we'll never know. But one thing is for sure, the rivalry between two modern day greats is starting to heat up.