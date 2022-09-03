icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2022 07:11
HomeSport News

One-armed MMA fighter launches ‘Khabib-style’ crowd attack (VIDEO)

Alexander Karapetyan responded furiously to insults directed his way
One-armed MMA fighter launches ‘Khabib-style’ crowd attack (VIDEO)
The fighter was in no mood to mess about. © Telegram / Siberian Fighting League (SFL)

One-armed Russian MMA brawler Alexander Karapetyan went into Khabib Nurmagomedov mode after his latest fight by jumping out of the octagon to attack a spectator.

Karapetyan had been participating in a Siberian Fighting League (SFL) Summer Series bout where he tasted defeat. 

While giving a post-fight interview to explain what had gone wrong, he suddenly dropped the microphone and swiftly jumped over the octagon to attack a spectator.

The man had apparently hurled an insult at him, as reported by R-Sport.

Security had to step into diffuse the row, which was reminiscent of scenes that broke out after Russian MMA icon Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018, when the Dagestani infamously leapt out of the octagon and made for McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis.

The two fighters' camps then scuffled in and out of the cage, with Nurmagomedov later fined $500,000 and banned for nine months for his role in the fracas. 

Thus far there is no word on whether Karapetyan will be similarly punished for his outburst, but it isn't likely to deter him from further fights.

Losing his arm aged 18 after a severe illness, he continued to pursue a love of MMA despite the setback and made his debut in the amateur Siberian Fighting League in 2017.

READ MORE: ‘We also have feelings’: Khabib suggests anti-Dagestani stance in coverage of Moscow Metro attack, explains Conor McGregor joke

Top stories

RT Features

The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it
The West wants to disarm the 'powder keg' of Europe, but it risks igniting it FEATURE
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies