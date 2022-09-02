icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Sep, 2022 14:12
HomeSport News

Argentina football matches canceled after assassination attempt

A man pointed a gun at the former president in Buenos Aires on Thursday night
Argentina football matches canceled after assassination attempt
A poster in support of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's in Buenos Aires. © Pablo Barrera / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) has announced that all football matches set to be played on Friday have been suspended after a failed assassination attempt on vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Fernandez de Kirchner, who was also the country's president from 2007 to 2015, was arriving at her home in the upscale Recoleta neighborhood in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires when a man alleged to be a Brazilian national emerged from a crowd.

The suspect, 35, pointed a gun at Fernandez de Kirchner's head from close range but his pistol, loaded with five bullets, didn't fire correctly after he pulled the trigger. He has since been arrested.

President Alberto Fernandez announced Friday September 2 as a national holiday, following which the AFA said that all matches set to take place the same day had also been suspended.

"The Argentinian Football Association expresses its strongest repudiation of what happened with vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," read an AFA statement.

"We call on society as a whole, warning that violence of any kind is never the solution," it added.

READ MORE: Argentina VP targeted in apparent assassination attempt (VIDEO)

Three games that were meant to take place in Argentina's top flight on Matchday 17 on Friday were Patronato versus Union, Rosario Central versus Talleres, and Lanus versus Tigre.

And while a series of other matches have also been postponed in lower tiers and in the women's championship, those planned for Saturday and Sunday are still set to go ahead. 

Top stories

RT Features

Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine
Leaked document exposes hidden Western hand behind new British-style anti-worker laws in Ukraine FEATURE
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies