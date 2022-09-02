Unwanted record for Ronaldo as he remains stuck at Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo ended a lengthy sequence during Man United's win against Leicester on Thursday

Manchester United's unsettled striker Cristiano Ronaldo broke some unwanted ground during his side's 1-0 win against Leicester City on Thursday as he came off the substitutes bench for the third consecutive game, reportedly snapping a 17-year record in the process.

Ronaldo, 37, remains on Manchester United's books after the English transfer window slammed shut late on Thursday night, and despite the efforts of super-agent Jorge Mendes to facilitate a move away from Old Trafford for the Portuguese star, who has openly stated his desire to continue competing in the Champions League.

Manchester United's dismal campaign last season will see them compete in the continent's secondary competition, the UEFA Europa League, this year.

Despite contacting a host of Europe's elite clubs such as Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Mendes and Ronaldo have so far been unable to navigate a path away from the Red Devils.

It was also reported on Thursday that Turkish giants Fenerbahce failed with a late bit to secure Ronaldo's services, even after the player had purportedly agreed the move in principle.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's objective to leave United has now been highlighted further after his latest appearance off the bench failed to yield a goal for his team - and by the fact that the famously ambitious star may have to get used to a bit-part role after now making a trio of appearances off the bench.

It is reportedly the first time since the 2004-2005 season in which Ronaldo has failed to be named in the starting lineup for three successive games. He was also named as a substitute for Man United's wins against Southampton and Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's new manager, has said though that Ronaldo still has a place in his squad, even if it may be a slightly reduced one.

“As we said that, it’s really early in the season and we have a squad,” said the Dutchman when grilled by reporters as to Ronaldo's status in the team.

“We have more than 11 starting players, that is what you see now, players now on the bench can play in one, two or three weeks.

“We have to construct the right winning culture and that is also a process and you cannot take one point like Brentford, it’s a strategy, it’s a routine, it’s a way of life, daily based.

“And what we have to bring to Carrington [training ground], the players but also the coaches, the manager, everyone in the club, is high standards.”

So, for now at least, the marriage of inconvenience between club and player continues.

But if these unwanted records continue to collect for Ronaldo, one wonders how long he will accept not being his club's chief goalscoring outlet for arguably the first time in his storied career.