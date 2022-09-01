Medvedev marches on in New York

The world number one is into the US Open third round

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is into the third round of the US Open after the Russian eased past Arthur Rinderknech of France in three sets on Wednesday night in New York.

Medvedev was largely untroubled in a routine 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 victory spanning two hours and 11 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The result extended Medvedev’s streak at Flushing Meadows to nine straight wins, including his title run last year, while he has won 20 of his past 22 matches in total at the tournament, having reached the final in 2019.

“The most important is to win, to stay in the tournament, to try to get as far as possible, for sure try to raise your level when the opponents go stronger and stronger,” Medvedev said of his victory over the world number 58.

“Finally you’re going to play somebody who has a Grand Slam or something like this.”

Medvedev, 26, next plays China’s Wu Yibing in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Wu, 22, made history by becoming the first player from his country ever to reach the third round of the men’s singles at the US Open after overcoming Nuno Borges of Portugal in a five-set epic in their second-round meeting.

While Medvedev will not take his Chinese rival lightly, beyond that lies a potential blockbuster fourth-round clash with Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian, 27, is in the form of his life and beat Medvedev when the pair met in the second round of the Canadian Open last month.

Kyrgios faces American JJ Wolf in the third round in New York after seeing off France’s Benjamin Bonzi in four sets in their second-round meeting on Tuesday.

As well as aiming to defend the maiden Grand Slam title he won with victory over Novak Djokovic in last year’s final, Medvedev is gunning to hold on to his number one rating in the ATP standings.

The 6ft 6in star is currently enjoying a 15th week in total as world number one, although the primary threat to his position is widely seen as coming from 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.