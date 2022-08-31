Chelsea summer spending spree surpasses $250 million

Thomas Tuchel can now call on defender Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have completed the signing of highly-rated defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City before the close of the transfer window, as confirmed by both Premier League teams on Wednesday.

The Frenchman has joined the west Londoners on a seven-year contract with the deal believed to be worth £70 million ($81 million) with a further £5 million ($5.8 million) in add-ons.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who took over the club from Roman Abramovich this summer, described Fofana, 21, as a "hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age."

"We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe's most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come," the American added.

Speaking to the club's official website, Fofana said that the last two days had been "really big days for me" which made him "very happy."

"I trained this morning with the team and it's a dream for me. I'm very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club," Fofana also said, while expressing a desire to win all the major silverware on offer.

"The club is built to win trophies so I'm here to continue that," he stated.

Fofana's arrival at Stamford Bridge is part of a summer spending spree which has also seen the big-money signings of winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, and full-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

In total, Chelsea's summer outlay is already more than £250 million ($290 million), with more possible incoming stars before the current transfer window shuts at 11pm UK time on September 1.

Fofana's addition to the squad will also come as a relief to coach Thomas Tuchel who, after a 2-1 loss to Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday, said that his charges had to "toughen up."

"It is not a question of striker or no striker," the German claimed following the away defeat.

"As a team we are not strong enough at the moment. It’s too easy to push us off track. Defending these goals has nothing to do with attack. You cannot prove it with data or body position or tactical positions. Just toughen up," he demanded.

Currently eighth in the English top flight table with seven points from five matches, Chelsea will look to return to winning ways against West Ham on Saturday where Fofana could make his debut.