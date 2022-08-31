Reason revealed for snag in Chelsea deal for Russian star – media

Dynamo Moscow teenager Arsen Zakharyan has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League

Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan’s planned move to Premier League giants Chelsea has hit a snag because of issues involving the English FA and Barclays bank, reports in Russia have claimed.

Zakharyan, 19, has been heavily tipped to make a move to the English capital in recent weeks in a transfer which would see the Stamford Bridge club activate the youngster’s €15 million release clause at Dynamo.

But after Zakharyan’s agent said that an agreement was “very close,” reports in recent days in the Russian media have suggested that the likelihood of a deal is diminishing because of issues with the transfer of funds.

According to Sport24, citing a source close to the negotiations, the specific “stumbling block” surrounds the English FA and Barclays bank, although no further details were provided.

Both Dynamo and Chelsea are said to be working on a resolution to the issue, according to a Championat report on Tuesday.

The clock is ticking for an agreement to be reached as the current summer transfer window closes at 11pm UK time on September 1.

Attacking midfielder Zakharyan is widely considered among the brightest young prospects in world football.

He has won four caps for the Russian national team and has made 53 appearances across all competitions for club side Dynamo, scoring 13 times and providing 16 assists, according to Transfermarkt stats.