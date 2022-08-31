icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022 11:48
Compensation deal close for families of murdered Israeli Olympians – media

Eleven athletes were killed by Palestinian terrorists at the Munich Olympics in 1972
A monument to the murdered Israeli athletes in Munich. © Jan Pitman / Getty Images

The relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes that were killed by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September at the Munich Olympics in 1972 are reported as finally being close to reaching a compensation deal with the German government. 

On September 5, 1972, Black September members broke into the Olympic Village in Munich and killed two athletes from the Israel team while taking nine more hostage. 

The group hoped to grant the release of their compatriots held by Israel and two left-wing extremists that were in jails in the former West Germany.

During a failed operation carried out by German forces, all nine hostages died in addition to a West German Police officer. Relatives of the athletes accused Germany of failing to keep the Olympic Village safe, refusing Israeli help in the crisis, and then bungling the rescue attempt. 

The families of the athletes had threatened to boycott a 50-year anniversary ceremony in the Bavarian city next Monday because they felt that the offer of €10 million ($9.98 million) reported by German media and from the authorities was too low.

On Wednesday, however, it has been reported by outlets in Germany and Israel that Berlin has increased its offer to around €28 million ($27.95 million) with a final deal close but still not signed. 

Germany immediately made payments to the relatives of the victims for around 4.19 million Deutsche Marks ($2 million) in 1972, according to the Interior Ministry.

In 2002, there was also an additional payment of €3 million ($2.99 million), Germany's dpa news agency claims. 

The German government has not publicly revealed the amounts it has offered in fresh negotiations.

A fortnight ago, a Munich security guard was arrested for allegedly performing a banned Nazi salute towards 16 athletes from Israel's European Championships squad that were visiting a memorial site to pay respects to their deceased compatriots.

Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
