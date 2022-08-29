Barcelona star ‘beaten and robbed’ by armed gang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reportedly set upon by thugs at his home

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was targeted in a terrifying armed robbery at his home in the Spanish city in the early hours of Monday morning, according to local media.

El Pais reports that at least four men entered the football star’s garden at his complex in the plush Castelldefels region and threatened him with firearms and iron bars.

Citing police, the news outlet says Aubameyang was “beaten” in front of his wife, Alysha Behague, before the thugs escaped with jewelry after accessing a safe. The gang are said to have fled in a white Audi A3.

It was not immediately reported if Aubameyang and Behague’s two children – aged 11 and six – were at the property at the time of the ordeal.

Aubameyang, 33, was an unused substitute as Barcelona beat Valladolid 4-0 at Camp Nou just hours before the violent robbery.

The French-born Gabonese striker joined the Catalan club from Arsenal in January, but has already been linked with a move back to England with Chelsea said to be keen to hand Aubameyang a Premier League return.

Aubameyang is merely the latest Barca star to be targeted by criminals.

New signing Robert Lewandowski was the victim of a brazen robbery at the club’s training ground earlier this month when thieves reportedly snatched his €70,000 watch ($6,500) when he stopped to sign autographs.

El Pais noted that thugs targeting players while they were at home was not a common tactic.

However, Aubameyang’s Barcelona teammate, Jordi Alba, had his luxury Catalan pad ransacked back in 2018 while he was present but entirely unaware of the thieves at the property.