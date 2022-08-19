New Barcelona ace victim of brazen robbery

Robert Lewandowski's €70,000 watch was stolen when he stopped to pose for photos with fans

Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski was the victim of a robbery outside outside Barcelona's training ground on Wednesday, as the big-money import from Bayern Munich had his watch stolen after stopping to pose for photographs with fans.

Lewandowski, 34, moved to the Catalan giants in a €45 million ($45.2 million) deal from German powerhouses Bayern Munich this summer, but life in Catalonia has got off to a troubling start following the run-in with the thief.

Per reports, Lewandowski stopped his car after exiting the club's Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gampe training center on Wednesday - only for the thief to open the player's passenger door and swipe the expensive watch, which is thought to be valued at €70,000.

Lewandowski initially attempted to give chase but lost track of him – though police eventually caught up with him and recovered the watch, which the robber had buried nearby.

The incident comes amid several reports of fans harassing players as they leave the training ground, with numerous supporters said to have infuriated players in attempts to film viral TikTok videos.

Per ESPN, sources within Barcelona have indicated that they intend to increase security outside the team's training base following this latest incident involving Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, who is considered to be one of the world's most potent forwards, joined Barcelona this summer after announcing his desire to leave former club Bayern Munich after 375 appearances for the Bavarian giants during which he scored 344 goals.

He made his debut for the club during last Saturday's goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano.

After failing to score in the first game of a domestic season in seven years, Lewandowski later slammed the opposition for their negative tactics.

“I was surprised when I saw six players inside their area and one of them marking me. This does not happen in the Bundesliga,” he said of the strategy imposed by Vallecano.

“This way of playing is anti-football. I hope it’s the only team in the league that plays like this.”

Lewandowski was only registered for the side on the eve of the match, as Barca officials scrambled to make their array of new signings available for first team duties.

He is expected to make his second appearance for Barcelona in Sunday's clash with Real Sociedad.