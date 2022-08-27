Abramovich uninvolved in Russian prodigy’s proposed Chelsea move – media

The former Chelsea owner reportedly played no part in the potential transfer of Arsen Zakharyan

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was uninvolved in helping to broker the rumored transfer of Russian prospect Arsen Zakharyan to Stamford Bridge, according to reports in the Russian media.

It has been widely reported that Chelsea are on the brink of securing the services of the 19-year-old Zakharyan as part of the club's summer spending spree, which has seen new owner Todd Boehly lay a statement down that he is willing to bankroll what he hopes will be Chelsea's return to the summit of English football.

Dynamo Moscow's Zakharyan is considered to be among the finest young prospects in world football and, if the deal is completed, will see him sign a six-year deal in London to ensure that there is at least a modicum of Russian influence at Chelsea following Abramovich's departure.

But given the timing of the move, some had speculated that the potential transfer was a nod to Abramovich's 19-year ownership of the Premier League giants – but according to Championat, Zakharyan's potential arrival in London was not overseen by the club's former billionaire proprietor.

“Abramovich has nothing to do with the possible transfer of Arsen Zakharyan to Chelsea,” wrote Championat, citing a source close to the transfer negotiations, who added that Chelsea have been pursuing the player for around a year.

It is understood that Chelsea have offered a sum of €15 million (£12.75 million) which has triggered a release clause in Zakharyan's contract for foreign clubs.

However, it isn't expected that any deal will be finalized in the coming hours after Zakharyan was included in the squad for Dynamo Moscow's Russian Premier League game with Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Football Federation of Armenia has denied reports that they have requested that Zakharyan, who is of Armenian lineage, disavow his Russian citizenship and pursue an Armenian passport ahead of his move to Chelsea.

“The information that the Football Federation of Armenia requested the change of citizenship of Arsen Zakharyan is incorrect,” they said in a statement.

“In addition, the Football Federation of Armenia is not going to comment on the possible transfer of the player of the Russian national team to the English club.”

This follows speculation on social media that Chelsea were to request that Zakharyan change his nationality to Armenian ahead of any transfer to the Premier League.

Zakharyan was born in Samara, Russia, in 2003 to Armenian parents. He is the youngest outfield footballer to have played for the Russian senior team in history, and has four caps to his name.