Ronaldo linked to Italian return – media

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent is attempting to broker a move to Serie A, per reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a return to Italy amid reports that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is attempting to broker a move for his star client to Serie A outfit Napoli in a deal which could see their Nigerian marksman Victor Osimhen moving to Manchester United.

Ronaldo made clear his desire to leave Old Trafford for a second time earlier this summer after telling bosses of his desire to play Champions League football following United's disastrous campaign last season which saw them struggle to even qualify for European football's second-tier club competition, the Europa League.

However, Ronaldo's interest wasn't quite reciprocated by a host of Europe's elite clubs, as one by one the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund distanced themselves from a move for the soon-to-be 38-year-old forward.

Mendes, though, remains keen to secure a transfer for Ronaldo before the window slams shut in a few days' time, and is also understood to be keen to secure a replacement for the Portuguese in Manchester United's ranks, with multiple reports suggesting that Mendes has pitched a proposal to Napoli which would see them taking Ronaldo and sending Osimhen in the opposite direction.

Sky Sports has reported that Osimhen is a much-admired figure at Old Trafford, although Napoli are understood to value him north of £100 million ($118 million) – a figure which would likely put him outside of Manchester United's price range, particularly as they seek to close a big-money deal to sign Ajax winger Antony.

But if Ronaldo's gargantuan salary was off the club's books, it is thought that it could free up funds to potentially finance a deal for Osimhen; particularly if Ronaldo can be used as a make-weight in a transfer bid.

Mendes is also said to have approached AC Milan for a similar deal involving their own Portuguese forward, the Chelsea-linked Raphael Leao, but this was rejected by the reigning Italian champions.

This follows reports which gained stream on social media which suggested that Ronaldo was on the brink of returning to his childhood club Sporting Lisbon, though these suggestions are now thought to be erroneous.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances after returning to Manchester United last season but has appeared to be on the periphery of Erik ten Hag's first-team plans at his new club.

The Dutchman has said publicly that he wants to keep the multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner at the club, but is privately understood to have given his blessing to Ronaldo's eventual departure.

Ronaldo has one year remaining (and the option of another) on his current contract at Manchester United, and is reported to be earning somewhere in the region of £500,000 per week.