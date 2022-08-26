Medvedev handed ‘tough’ US Open draw

The Russian is aiming to defend his title in New York

Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev will begin the defense of his US Open title against America’s Stefan Kozlov, but has been handed what is described as a “tricky” draw if he wants to repeat his success in New York.

Medvedev, 26, will meet world number 110 Kozlov on Monday for what will be the pair’s second career encounter after they faced each other in 2016 Wimbledon qualifying – a contest won in two sets by the Russian.

Further down the line, and should they both progress, Medvedev could meet in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Kyrgios has been drawn against countryman, friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round, but will be fancied to go deep after his run to a maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last month.

The Australian, 27, defeated Medvedev in three sets when they met in the second round of the Canadian Open earlier in August. The Russian did, however, win their last Grand Slam meeting at the Australian Open at the start of the year.

Even further along for Medvedev is a potential semifinal meeting with Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Medvedev in the last four of the Cincinnati Masters last weekend.

The ATP has described Medvedev’s draw as “tricky” and he will have his work cut out if he wants to leave New York with a second Grand Slam title and his world number one rating intact.

Many will see four-time champion Rafael Nadal as the main contender to take the number one rating and US Open crown from Medvedev, should he remain injury-free.

The Spaniard, 36, opens his campaign against Australia’s Rinky Hijikata, and has been drawn in the same quarter of the draw as British seventh seed Cameron Norrie and Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev.

In the same half of the draw as Nadal is fellow Spaniard and number three seed Carlos Alcaraz, seen as among the brightest rising stars of world tennis.

The Likes of Medvedev and Nadal will not have to contend with 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in New York after he was forced to withdraw due to the Covid-19 vaccine requirement for non-citizens to enter America.

World number two Alexander Zverev will also be absent after failing to return to fitness following surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in the semifinals of the French Open in July.

In terms of Russian men’s interests at Flushing Meadows, world number 11 Rublev starts his US Open campaign against Serbia’s Laslo Dere.

Karen Khachanov – seeded 27th – takes on American Denis Kudla in the first round.

Elsewhere, Aslan Karatsev will have to negotiate fiery Italian Fabio Fognini in his New York opener.

In the women’s draw, Russian number one Daria Kasatkina will play Britain’s Harriet Dart in the first round, but could meet countrywoman and 18th seed Veronika Kudermetova at the third hurdle.

Defending US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu of Britain has been handed a tough opening assignment against experienced French star Alize Cornet.

In what is set to the final tournament of her glittering career, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams takes on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round, in what is sure to be an emotional occasion for the 40-year-old American.