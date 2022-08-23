icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 13:42
HomeSport News

‘I’m a target,’ says Medvedev

The Russian is preparing to defend his US Open title later this month
‘I’m a target,’ says Medvedev
Medvedev arrives in New York as world number one and defending champion. © Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev says his status as world number one and a Grand Slam champion has made him a “target” on the ATP tour, but says he is relishing the challenge of defending his title when the US Open begins next week.

Medvedev, 26, heads to New York as the reigning champion after claiming a maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.

Since that victory – which came with a straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic in the final – Medvedev has ascended to the top of the ATP rankings and is currently enjoying a 14th week as world number one.

Speaking to EuroSport, Medvedev said he will arrive at the US Open with “good memories” but that his achievements meant he is perceived differently by his rivals.     

Medvedev addresses fan confrontation (VIDEO) READ MORE: Medvedev addresses fan confrontation (VIDEO)

“I’m glad I managed to accomplish that [winning a Grand Slam]. It’s a big step in the life of any player,” Medvedev said.

“We can always discuss what is more important, between the ATP Finals, the Davis Cup, the Masters 1000, and so on. But the Grand Slam is above everything…

“On the tour, people consider me differently now that I won a Grand Slam and became number one in the rankings. I became a target, and that’s normal,” Medvedev added.

Medvedev’s rise to the top of the rankings has been a bright spot in 2022, although there have also been blips.  

There was the bitter disappointment of his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final in January – where he surrendered a two-set lead – as well as his injury layoff for a hernia operation.

Following his return, there were losses in the finals of the Halle Open in Germany and at 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. 

Medvedev did win the Los Cabos Open in Mexico earlier in August to ensure he will have at least one ATP crown to his name in 2022, although he bowed out to Nick Kyrgios at the Canadian Open and lost to Greek rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals at the Cincinnati Masters last weekend. 

Medvedev comments on playing without Russian flag READ MORE: Medvedev comments on playing without Russian flag

Along with his compatriots, Medvedev was banned from contesting Wimbledon earlier this year because of the conflict in Ukraine, but the 6ft 6in star suggested that could work in his favor as the US Open arrives on his favored hard court surface.

“I really hope so [that missing Wimbledon helped], although you can never be sure,” Medvedev told EuroSport.  

“In any case, it allowed me to do a big three-week preparation for the US Open and the end of the season, which very rarely happens in the middle of the year.”

Medvedev will be top seed in New York, where key rival Novak Djokovic is set to be absent because of Covid-19 vaccine requirements to enter the US, while world number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies