24 Aug, 2022 11:14
Russian MMA fighter ‘facing prison after pulling gun on rival’

Shovkhal Churchaev was seen clashing with fellow fighter Mohammad Heibati in Moscow
Shovkhal Churchaev is said to have lashed out at Mohammad Heibati. © Mash Telegram channel

Russian MMA fighter Shovkhal ‘Borz’ Churchaev is reportedly being investigated by police after being accused of a vicious attack on Iranian rival Mohammad Heibati in Moscow, allegedly pulling out a pistol and telling Heibati to get down on his knees.

The incident is said to have occurred as the pair recorded a podcast in the Russian capital at the weekend.

Footage purportedly shows Churchaev lashing out at his rival, who is seated next to him, before he appears to pull out a weapon and tell the Iranian to kneel.

The Mash Telegram channel claims that police are investigating the scenes and that Churchaev could face two years in prison for assault and threats to kill.

According to Heibati – who is known as the ‘Persian Dagestani’ or ‘Persian Lion’ – he has been harassed by Churachev for several months.

That included an alleged March visit to his home, where Churachev and his associates purportedly left the message “we saw your wife” after discovering that the fighter was not at the residence.

Heibati also said he had discussed the recent scenes with the Iranian Embassy and that officials were monitoring the case.

Heibati is listed as having a 4-1 professional MMA record, contesting all his bouts under the banner of Russian promotions.

Churachev’s record varies depending on the MMA outlet consulted, although Sherdog lists him as having a 3-0 ledger as a professional, with his last bout coming under the Hardcore FC banner in January.        

