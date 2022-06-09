icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2022 11:52
HomeSport News

Russian MMA star KOs man in shopping mall kissing row (VIDEO)

Tempers flared in an apparent disagreement over local customs in a Dagestani shopping center
Russian MMA star KOs man in shopping mall kissing row (VIDEO)
© Telegram / Mash Gor

Police in Dagestan are investigating after footage surfaced showing undefeated MMA star Sharaputdin Magomedov landing a brutal knockout blow during a row which erupted when the fighter called out a man and a woman for kissing in public.

In a video widely shared on Russian social media and dating from March, Magomedov is seen traveling down an escalator at a mall in Dagestani capital Makhachkala with a couple on the steps in front of him.

The pair are seen sharing a kiss, which seems to prompt a comment from Magomedov.

The row intensifies when all three reach the bottom of the escalator as Magomedov’s rival lands a punch on him before a scuffle sees them both end up on the floor.

What appears to be security staff and others are seen separating the pair, although the scrap was not finished as footage then shows Magomedov apparently waiting for his foe outside the mall.

Greeting him with a vicious strike, the fighter instantly floors the man before kicking out at him. Magomedov is then dragged from the scene as his stricken rival is attended to by concerned onlookers.

Commenting on the scenes, the Dagestani Ministry of Internal Affairs showed surprise that the video was only now doing the rounds and noted that the warring parties had made peace after the incident – but nonetheless said it would investigate.

“The events on the video took place on March 15, 2022. At the same time, the participants in the events after the conflict came to an agreement and reconciled; none of them, like eyewitnesses, contacted the police...,” the department was quoted as saying by R-Sport

“Who and for what purpose later distributed the video for three months if both sides came to reconciliation and had no mutual claims? An administrative offense case has been initiated… within which a legal assessment will be given to the actions of both defendants.”

According to the department, the pair’s actions fall under the category of petty hooliganism and violation of public order.

The other party involved has not been named, although Magomedov himself explained his actions to Match TV.

“You just need to understand the situation. Makhachkala still has its own unspoken laws, its own morality,” said the fighter.

“In Moscow, this is acceptable, [but] with us this is unacceptable. I could not remain silent and not make a remark.

“If it was a tourist or a foreigner, you could simply ask him [to stop]. I simply wanted to say that he wasn’t acting very correctly, but I didn’t manage to tell him anything. 

“He took it the wrong way apparently. There was also pride. He hit me.

“I’m a professional fighter, it was unexpected for me, especially since we were inside a shopping center. I offered him to come out and talk, but he hit me.”

Magomedov, who boasts an unblemished professional MMA record of 10-0, said he regretted what seemed to be follow-up shots after he had already flattened his rival.

“The last blow is definitely unnecessary. But I’d already hit the roof, it’s bad that it happened. I definitely don’t regret that I hit him with my hand, but I’m sorry I struck him with my foot.”

Magomedov confirmed that the pair had made their peace after the incident.

“We talked. I told him that the last blow was superfluous, and he said that he got excited, that he began to kiss the girl on the escalator, he also understood and realized his mistake,” said the fighter.

The 28-year-old Magomedov was in official competitive action at the end of February, when he earned a first-round TKO victory over Brazil’s Rodrigo Carlos in their Arena Global clash.

Magomedov has also competed under the AMC Fight Nights banner. 

READ MORE: Khabib roasts former UFC champ in grappling session (VIDEO)

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies