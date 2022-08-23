icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 13:02
HomeSport News

Aussie ace has assault case request denied as fan sues him

Nick Kyrgios is due to be in court in his homeland on October 4
Aussie ace has assault case request denied as fan sues him
Kyrgios faces action on the tennis court and in the legal equivalent. © Rob Newell / CameraSport via Getty Images

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been denied what has been described as an "indulgence" in his assault case, after his legal team requested a three-month court date delay amid claims that the tennis star does not spend much time in Australia's Capital Territory (ACT).

Magistrates in the ACT met for a hearing on Tuesday in relation to an alleged incident in Kyrgios' birthplace Canberra which sees him face a charge of allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend and a possible two years behind bars.

Kyrgios' lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith lodged a request with Magistrate Louise Taylor to adjourn the case until November 25 due to his time not aligning "with the availability of the courts" and the player spending "very little time in the ACT."

Aussie Wimbledon star facing assault charge against ex-girlfriend READ MORE: Aussie Wimbledon star facing assault charge against ex-girlfriend

Furthermore, Kukulies-Smith will be "on leave all of December and the first part of January" and claimed that the application might be "capable of finalizing the matter" at the proposed meeting without going into specifics noting the journalists in attendance. 

Shutting Kukulies-Smith down, Magistrate Taylor said she wasn't sure "what the case is for the secrecy" and called the proposed November date "an indulgence for you and your client."

"I am not going to list the matter on the basis of some application that might be made," she added.

Taylor threw out the request to "set aside time for some unknown reason" and noted that ordinary procedure sees the defendant asked "if there is a plea of guilty or not guilty."

This prompted Kyrgios' legal representative to ask for a six-week adjournment which was then granted until October, although the tennis star faces further legal trouble elsewhere.

Also on Tuesday, it was confirmed that a tennis fan who Kyrgios had temporarily thrown out of the Wimbledon final he lost against Novak Djokovic, and whom he accused of having "700 drinks," plans to sue him for defaming her through "a reckless and entirely baseless allegation".

"Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress," a statement from Anna Palus said.

Fan responds after Kyrgios claims she had ‘700 drinks’ in Wimbledon row READ MORE: Fan responds after Kyrgios claims she had ‘700 drinks’ in Wimbledon row

Vowing to donate any damages won to charity, Palus has instructed Brett Wilson LLP to initiate legal proceedings against Kyrgios should he fail to offer a "prompt resolution to this matter."

In the third set of Kyrgios' first Grand Slam final, Kyrgios protested that crowd noise had thrown him off balance against all-time great Djokovic. 

"We’re in a Wimbledon final. It’s nearly cost me the game," he complained, before being told by the umpire that it was impossible for him to determine which party was responsible for the noise. 

"I know exactly which one it is. It’s the one who's had like 700 drinks, bro," Krygios answered.

While Polish lawyer Palus, who was at the match with her mother, was first escorted from the stands at SW19, she was later allowed back to her seat.

"He always says the crowd is against him, and I wanted to show we were [cheering] for him, I wanted to encourage him," she later claimed to The Sun, though she did admit that she maybe "took it too far".

"But I only had good intentions," Palus further claimed. "I only had one Pimm’s and one rose. It’s the temperature for me, I had no hat. I’m really sorry," she insisted.

READ MORE: Medvedev addresses fan confrontation (VIDEO)

Currently contesting the hard court season in the United States, Kyrgios will play the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York from August 29 onwards, where Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion.

In recent weeks, Kyrgios beat Medvedev in the last 32 at the Montreal Masters, after which the Moscow native was heckled by a fan, and also clinched the Citi Open in Washington DC.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies