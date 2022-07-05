icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2022 14:25
Aussie Wimbledon star facing assault charge against ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios allegedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari
Kyrgios remains in contention at Wimbledon. © Visionhaus / Getty Images

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios will appear in court in Australia next month to face a charge for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend, according to reports in his homeland. 

The 27-year-old, who has equaled his best performance at SW149 since 2014 this week, will reportedly be brought before a judge in his hometown of Canberra where Australia Capital Territory police confirmed the charge.

"ACT policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021," said a spokesperson on Tuesday.

According to local newspaper The Canberra Times, the summons comes in relation to allegations that Kyrgios grabbed his former partner, who has been named as Chiara Passari.

"It’s in the context of a domestic relationship," Barrister Jason Moffett commented to The Canberra Times.

"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously."

"Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release," Moffett added.

Kyrgios is currently dating Sydney-based blogger Costeen Hatzi who is accompanying him at Wimbledon, with their relationship officially confirmed at the turn of 2022. 

Before that, however, his union with Passari which ended in October came with an accusation of Kyrgios sexually assaulting her and numerous of Kyrgios cheating on her with multiple women. 

In quarantine, they were once separated by police who came to break up an ugly row.

For Kyrgios' charge, those that are found guilty can face up to two years in prison.

After receiving two fines in this year's edition of the competition already for spitting at a heckler and using obscene language, his Wimbledon campaign continues on Wednesday with a quarterfinal meeting against Chile's Cristian Garin.

