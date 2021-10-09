‘Didn’t know he had girl in his bed’: Kyrgios girlfriend shares toxic text exchange after row over ‘naked’ photo

Police were called to attend an altercation at the shared room of Australian tennis star and on-off girlfriend Chiara Passari in Adelaide, with the couple now forced to spend their remaining hotel quarantine period apart.

South Australia police responded on Thursday afternoon after being alerted to a verbal row between the pair at their medi-hotel, as confirmed to news.com.au.

They conducted an investigation, but no offenses were disclosed regarding the bust-up, a spokesman said.

But police did confirm that the pair will "now spend the remainder of their quarantine in separate rooms".

The row occurred after Passari went to Instagram to share an image of bad boy Kyrgios appearing to be in bed with a naked girl.

Asked by a follower during a Q&A session on the social media site, "What happened that fateful night at 161 nightclub?" – in reference to the popular Melbourne hangout OneSixOne, where the 26-year-old allegedly partied until the early hours of the morning in February – she then uploaded a photo of a sleeping Kyrgios not wearing a shirt with the woman.

"That girl naked in bed with him isn’t me by the way…Hope that clears it up," Passari said.

At the time she uploaded the image on Thursday, Passari was still sharing the same room as Kyrgios.

Furthermore, there were also other questions from Passari's followers such as what she meant by Kyrgios having a lot in common with Alexander Zverev, who has recently been accused of domestic abuse.

Chiara really going in on her ig ask me anything stories about Nick K. pic.twitter.com/1s807UY919 — Ashley’s indisposed (@littlegnome162) October 7, 2021

The next day, things escalated when Passari posted another Instagram story, which was a screenshot of what appeared to be an exchange of text messages between the troubled couple, who have been together since July 2020 after Kyrgios separated from fellow tennis pro Anna Kalinskaya.

In it, Kyrgios claimed, "I didn’t do anything with her" in reference to the naked girl and asked: "Do you not think I’d tell you now?"

"No. I don’t," Passari replied, before accusing him of "not thinking about what pain" he would cause her by having "another girl in your bed".

This is what Chiara Passari, Nick's (ex-)girlfriend posted on Instagram the past few weeks and days. pic.twitter.com/lz9eZnfFe2 — Oliver | Tennis (@insidetennis99) February 23, 2021

Kyrgios then protested that he didn't know what he did and "was asleep".

"Surely you’re stupid," suggested Passari.

"I’m not, I passed out," Kyrgios said.

To caption the story, Passari wrote: "Guys he didn’t know he had a girl in his bed!! He was sleeping. Never heard of sleep cheating before."

And in a further post, more private messages were shown with Kyrgios apparently calling the influencer "toxic" and telling her: "Shut your mouth and leave me alone."

While together less than a year, rumors of a split between Kyrgios and Passari circulated after she made a cryptic Instagram post on February 2.

They then unfollowed each other on the platform, which a fortnight later Passari used to accuse Kyrgios of being out clubbing until six in the morning, when the photo of him and the naked woman was presumably taken, before swiftly deleting her claims.

On February 23, she yet again posted an exchange of messages where Kyrgios accused her of being with another man, told her "Bye" and "You disgust me", and demanded she "Be in Canberra the rest of your life you sh*t".

In May, however, it appeared they had already made up with Kyrgios telling the Daily Telegraph: "I am super excited to get back on there," with regards to his tennis career and stating: "I am traveling with my best friend and girlfriend."

Last month, though, Kyrgios axed the rest of his schedule for 2021 and admitted his future on court could be in doubt after a defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Laver Cup.

"As long as I'm on the court, I'll try and give my best, but I'm not going to lie and say I plan to play for four or five more years on tour. That's just not me," Kyrgios said.

"I need to go back home. I've been traveling for four and half months now. My Mum's not doing too well with her health. I'd like to go back and see her. I want to spend time with my family."