‘I smashed so much food’: Tennis wildman Kyrgios ousts seed in epic return after explicit rant, then predicts end of Covid (VIDEO)

Tennis badboy Nick Kyrgios won an epic-two day match via a rant in his chair telling Wimbledon chiefs to quit cutting their grass "so f*cking short" – then spoke about Covid-19 and his plans in his hotel with his girlfriend.

Devout controversialist Kyrgios had not played a competitive match since an early defeat at his native Australian Open in February, making his return against 21st seed Ugo Humbert a dangerous proposition in his first-round match at the All England Club.

That break of almost five months had clearly extinguished little of the loudmouth's inner fire, producing a lengthy rant about the speed and length of the surface while he sat in his chair during a match that began on Tuesday but had to be carried over because of poor weather in London.

"It started raining and I thought I was going to get canceled, [so] I smashed so much food," admitted the 26-year-old, who has been known to pay trips to bars while competing at the British Grand Slam.

Horrible fall for Nick Kyrgios on Court 1 and he’s left rolling around the grass in agony. Up now and looks set to continue… pic.twitter.com/VFmq09R8sS — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) June 30, 2021

"It was a slow start. I was in so much pain this morning, physically – it's been a while since I've played so I honestly just rolled into bed last night, got some sleep and then I was at it again."

After winning the first and fourth sets either side of Humbert hitting back in between, the pair resumed battle at 3-3 in the fifth.

Kyrgios showed the fine form required to narrowly edge out the man who won the Halle Open earlier this month, beating number three seed Alex Zverev on the way to a win in the final over Russian world number seven Andrey Rublev.

"Not too bad for a part-time player," joked Kyrgios, who escaped unscathed from a nasty-looking fall as the deciding tie-break began, jibing that he had entered merely for "a change of scenery".

"He's an incredible kid; he had a massive week, last week in Halle – he won that tournament, so I knew that I was a massive underdog.

"The atmosphere last night was one of my favorite memories. It's very easy to get up for it, having a full crowd. It's so much fun."

A staunch critic of stars who were insistent that they would play on at the height of the pandemic, Kyrgios says doubts about his passion for the game are unwarranted.

He is thought to be spending his time off the court with beauty Chiara Passari, who has pictured herself with him on Instagram.

"It didn't take much to get me off the couch in Canberra, Australia," he assured the charmed-looking crowd.

"Wimbledon is one of my favorite events and I heard there were going to be some crowds. I love playing here, so it was an easy decision for me.

"Obviously, we're all struggling with Covid. As a world, I think we're going to overcome it. It's awesome to see [crowds] back out here – it's exciting.

"I'll probably go to the hotel, play some [video games] with my girlfriend and just chill out. Then I'll come back out here and play again. It's simple, it's easy."

Kyrgios outshone nemesis Novak Djokovic's 46-second game win on day one of the tournament by hitting four winners without reply on serve in around 43 seconds at one point.

Djokovic reached the third round in easier fashion, cruising past Kevin Anderson in straight sets, and said he was impressed by a woman in the crowd holding up a half-naked picture of him in action.

"This lovely lady made my day," the world number one told his millions of social media followers. "Honored."