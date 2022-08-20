Chelsea linked to stunning swoop for Man United star

Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly considering a move for Man United skipper Harry Maguire

Premier League side Chelsea are said to be plotting a shock transfer swoop for Manchester United's underperforming captain Harry Maguire, according to reports in the English media.

Chelsea have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window after losing the standout pair of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, and have added both Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Spanish fullback Marc Cucurella to their ranks.

However, the Londoners are thought to want at least one more defender to bolster Thomas Tuchel's backline options and, according to the Daily Mail, they have identified Maguire as a viable candidate.

Chelsea have been locked in talks with Leicester City to sign 21-year-old French center back Wesley Fofana but have been told that they will have to pay a world record fee (for a defender) to complete a deal, even after the player is said to have made clear his desire to move to Stamford Bridge.

And with Leicester not exactly being the most accommodating partners in their transfer discussions, the Chelsea hierarchy are thought to have cast glances at Maguire, a player who has endured a torrid time in his recent career at Old Trafford.

Maguire - who moved to United from Leicester for a world record fee in 2019 - is understood to be in danger of losing his place in the first team ahead of Monday's fixture with Liverpool after Manchester United's disastrous start to the Premier League season which he seen them conclusively beaten in their opening games against Brighton and Brentford.

New boss Erik ten Hag is likely to pair French World Cup winner Raphael Varane with new signing Lisandro Martinez against Jurgen Klopp's highly-rated forward line; a development which could signal the beginning of the end of Maguire's career at Old Trafford.

Chelsea, though, are thought to be prioritizing a move for Fofana before the transfer window slams shut on September 1 - but with Maguire needing first team football in advance of this year's World Cup, he could be considered a viable alternative.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, is also thought to be pursuing a loan move for Chelsea's American forward Christian Pulisic - something which might present Chelsea with a strong negotiation position if they opt to move for Maguire.

Man United are understood to be pursuing numerous targets in the coming days after they moved to sign Brazilian enforcer Casemiro from Real Madrid. Another Brazilian, Antony, remains a target from Ten Hag's former team Ajax, as does another talent in the Dutch league, PSV's Cody Gakpo.