UFC contender drops devastating nose break kick KO on ex-champion (VIDEO)

Marlon Vera ended Dominick Cruz in round four of their MMA meeting

Marlon 'Chito' Vera went viral on Twitter after delivering a stunning KO kick on former champion Dominick Cruz on Saturday that immediately broke his nose and possibly sent him into retirement.

Looking to impose himself on the headline fight early, Cruz came out on a mission in his first outing since a December 2021 win over Pedro Munhoz.

With Vera keeping his composure, however, he threw a counter left shot at Cruz that put him on the octagon floor before the 37-year-old and two-time bantamweight king managed to get back on his feet.

The fight went pretty much like that for its duration, with Cruz the aggressor and Vera responding with big shots.

Knocking Cruz down with a big right, Vera could be seen trying to set up kicks after his punches and then delivered the biggest of them all at 2:17 in the fourth round.

you can see Cruz’s nose being broke on the kick. WILD pic.twitter.com/qJ2AXLzRGQ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 14, 2022

Dominick Cruz nose is very much broken #UFCSanDiegopic.twitter.com/Y3SVduYHN4 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 14, 2022

With the game-changer, Vera immediately broke Cruz's nose, which one respected MMA page said may never be the same again, and the referee was forced to step in immediately as soon as Cruz hit the deck for a third time.

Reflecting on his biggest career win, Vera admitted that it was "hard to find the low kicks".

"In the fourth round, coach told me, throw a bomb after the punches and you will find him," Vera added, with this proving sage advice.

Rising up the rankings on 20-7, Vera is now edging closer to a shot at Aljamain Sterling's crown with some fans online calling for him to face Petr Yan next if the Russian prevails against Sean O'Malley at UFC 280.

After having already delivered the brash O'Malley his only career defeat, Vera clearly has his eyes on the prize.

"I came to this sport to be a world champion," he stated.

"I’m not tripping. I will keep working and I will keep kicking ass. I’m gonna be a f****** world champion."

In encouraging news, Cruz has only lost to men who have been world champion before in Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt and Urijah Faber.

Yet now, given his advanced years and the way he was finished at the Pechanga Arena while also having his career blighted by injuries, the outspoken Californian may look to hang up his gloves and focus on punditry full time.