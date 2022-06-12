icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-female UFC champion retires rival with spinning back fist KO (VIDEO)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk walked away from the octagon after her stunning loss
© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC © Getty Images

Ex-UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili delivered a sensational spinning back fist knockout punch on Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then retired her Polish rival.

A clash between the pair in 2020 was the Fight of the Year, and their second meeting at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at UFC 275 didn't disappoint either.

Rather than going the full distance on this occasion, however, Zhang, who won a split decision last time, left no doubts by stopping her foe in the second round.

Appearing to be backed up towards the octagon as Jedrzejczyk charged forward, Zhang let off a spinning back fist knockout that left the veteran face planted on the ground and for a moment unresponsive as the referee called off the action.

While Zhang, who had been sent to the canvas earlier in the fight by a kick to the legs, is now in line to try and recapture the belt she lost to Rose Namajunas by taking on current champion Carla Esparza, Jedrzejczyk announced the end of a 16-year career after throwing her gloves off post-fight.

"Guys, I love life so much. I will join DC’s league," said the 34-year-old, in reference to former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who now works as a pundit.

"I’m retired, guys. I love you so much. Thank you for the support," she confirmed.

"Dana [White], so sorry I let you down, man. Lorenzo [Fertitta], when you were still here. Hunter [Azure], [the] matchmakers. But I want to give big credit, big thanks to all UFC employees. Without them, we wouldn’t be here. I love you guys. Every single person," Jedrzejczyk added.

Jedrzejczyk bowing out comes despite her singing a new multi-fight in April when she insisted money isn't not everything.

At the same time, however, she also said she wanted to retire in the UFC described as the "best MMA league in world", and she does this while tied with Amanda Nunes for the most title fights in UFC women's divisions (10) and with Esparza for the most wins in women's strawweight history (10).

Taking home a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus three times, she is also guaranteed to enter the Hall of Fame as Poland's first ever UFC champion who managed to make five successful defenses of her crown.

After insisting that she doesn't want to go somewhere and "fight for this bigger money", Jedrzejczyk probably won't be coaxed out of retirement either.

She claimed to have saved enough money for "myself, for my kids, [and] for my grandkids probably", which is when she also said it is "not only about the money".

"You need to have this pride in you and you have to know what to do and how to prioritize some things. This is what I’m trying to do," she stressed.

