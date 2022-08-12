NFL icon dragged from car during arrest (VIDEO)

Legendary running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas this week

Dramatic bodycam footage of the arrest of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, 36, shows Las Vegas Metro police officers dragging the five-time Pro Bowl player from his car after he was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lynch, nicknamed 'Beast Mode', scored 106 touchdowns as a running back for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders), and has long been considered one of the gridiron's most colorful characters, but fell foul of the law enforcement during a traffic stop on Tuesday - with footage released to the public two days later.

The video shows Lynch talking to police through an open door on his vehicle, however he refuses to comply with an order to exit the car, prompting officers to forcibly remove him.

“The car’s not on, the car’s not going,” Lynch can be heard saying to an officer, apparently explaining that his engine is off and he is not intending to flee the scene.

“Right now, if you don’t get out of the vehicle, you’re going to be charged with obstructing an investigation,” a police officer replies. “That is a criminal offense and you will go to jail.”

Lynch asks police for further clarity moments before he is dragged from the car - which he later allegedly told authorities he stole.

He is understood to have smelled of alcohol and fallen asleep several times during police questioning, while the police report also indicated that he was uncooperative while in custody and a restraint chair was required to forcibly draw blood from him.

Lynch's arrest took place at 7.30am local time in Las Vegas after officers observed him “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undriveable condition” and with the front-left tire of his car missing. Another also appeared flat.

He is facing several charges: DUI, failure to supply proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane.

He is due in court on December 7. He has two prior arrests for similar issues; a DUI in 2012 and a reckless driving charge from 2014.