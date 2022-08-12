icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2022 11:34
HomeSport News

World skiing champion dead at 19

Teenage star Hana Mazi Jamnik passed away following an accident in Norway
World skiing champion dead at 19
Jamnik was a world junior champion. © Social media

Slovenian skiing is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars after the country's Ski Association confirmed the passing of 19-year-old Hana Mazi Jamnik, who died after being hit by a lorry while training in Norway. 

According to a report by the Norwegian publication VG, Jamnik was struck by the vehicle on Thursday morning at a tunnel in the Strand municipality of the country.

The teenager died shortly afterwards in hospital.

It is understood that the accident happened while Jamnik was undergoing a training exercise along with other teammates. None of her teammates witnessed the accident.

A social media post issued by the Slovenian Ski Association paid tribute to Jamnik, saying: “You will always be in our thoughts. We will miss you.”

The lorry driver has been charged by Norwegian authorities with a breach of section three of the Road Traffic Act, and has had his driver's license confiscated.

A blood sample was also taken from the driver to determine if he was under the influence of any substances at the time of the accident, according to Sveinung Andersen of the local police.

The driver's legal representation said that he has not admitted guilt in relation to the incident, and describes it as a “tragic accident”.

However, he admits that he did hit the 19-year-old with his lorry but claims that he was not at fault, and nor was he driving in a negligent manner. 

Skier reportedly ‘dies after striking tree during Avachinsky Marathon’ in Russia (VIDEO) READ MORE: Skier reportedly ‘dies after striking tree during Avachinsky Marathon’ in Russia (VIDEO)

Witnesses of the accident are being interviewed by police at they attempt to piece together the circumstances of the fatal accident. 

“It is an indescribably sad event. It is a shock that something like this happens. This is just absolutely terrible - on a training ride on a sunny day,” said Anne Kroken, a lawyer appointed to the case. 

Meanwhile, Norwegian skiing icon Therese Johaug issued a statement to TV 2 to express her sorrow at the news.

“Most of the time everything goes well, but what happened is very tragic,” she said. 

“I sympathize with teammates, coaches, support staff and in general everyone who surrounds her. An accident can happen while you are driving a car, but what happened today is simply unthinkable. It really hurt my heart when I found out how many hours I train on busy roads.

Jamnik was considered to be a cross-country skier of immense potential. She won gold in the 10km at the Roller-skiing World Junior Championships last year, and also took silver in the 13km category. 

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies