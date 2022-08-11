icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Aug, 2022 11:17
HomeSport News

Kremlin responds after skaters punished for Russian show

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented after Lithuania stripped two former Olympic stars of a state honor
Kremlin responds after skaters punished for Russian show
Margarita Drobiazko (R) was stripped of a state honor. © RIA / Ramil Sitdikov

Lithuania has crossed the “boundaries of reason” by stripping former Olympic ice dancers Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas of a state award after they performed at a show in Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Drobiazko and Vanagas – who appeared at five editions of the Winter Olympics and won World Championship bronze for Lithuania during their competition days – are featuring in the ‘Swan Lake’ spectacle organized by Russian former Olympic champion Tatiana Navka in Sochi.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced this week that, in response, he was removing the ‘Order of Gediminas’ which was bestowed on the duo back in 2000. The threat of stripping the Russian-born Drobiazko of her Lithuanian citizenship has also been raised.

Skaters stripped of state honor after Russian performance READ MORE: Skaters stripped of state honor after Russian performance

Kremlin spokesman Peskov – who is married to show organizer Navka – claimed that efforts to ‘cancel’ Russia and punish anyone who associates with the country were ultimately futile.   

“We see that so many countries are crossing some boundaries of reason,” Peskov told Russian state television, according to TASS

“Is it possible to deny Tchaikovsky? It is impossible. Is it possible to deny Russia? It’s not

“Whether you like it or not, it’s simply not possible. Is it possible to deny the awards that were earned by athletes… who ensured that the flag of Lithuania was hoisted? It’s also impossible,” added Peskov.

RIA Novosti reported that Peskov was personally on hand at the performance of ‘Swan Lake’ at Sochi’s Iceberg Skating Palace on Wednesday to present Drobiazko and fellow performer Victoria Sinitsina with flowers.

Former Olympic ice dance champion Navka has vowed support to Drobiazko, 50, and her 52-year-old partner Vanagas.     

Politician hits out after EU nation punishes skaters for Russian show READ MORE: Politician hits out after EU nation punishes skaters for Russian show

“I am ashamed of those people who do this. I am sure that they will become ashamed over time,” Navka said of the decision by the Lithuanian authorities.

“For Rita and Povilas, this is their life, they’ve skated their whole lives, they defended the honor of the country [Lithuania], they are favorites not only of Lithuanian spectators of figure skating, but of the whole world.

“No matter what awards are taken away from them now, no one will take away the orders of people’s love that they have in their hearts,” Navka added.

Organizers of the ‘Swan Lake’ ice spectacle have said that the threats from Lithuania will not deter Drobiazko and Vanagas from continuing to appear as planned, with the show set to run until September 18. The ice dance pair, who are also husband and wife, currently reside in Russia.  

READ MORE: Zelensky punishes Olympic hero for Russian performances

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies