German football star accused of kicking pregnant girlfriend in stomach

Police raided Nico Schulz's house in response to the allegations

Police in Germany have searched the home of national team and Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schulz after he was accused of kicking his heavily pregnant ex-girlfriend in the stomach just a fortnight before she was set to give birth to their child.

The 29-year-old's former partner filed a report for multiple complaints of alleged domestic abuse which are said to have taken place in 2020.

German newspaper Bild had prosecutors confirm to them that an investigation into the matter had been opened, and Whatsapp messages obtained by the outlet see the woman tell the left-back: "You hit me when I was naked in my own apartment."

It has also been claimed that Schulz, who denies all of the allegations, "kicked his girlfriend in the stomach with his shoed foot" which the prosecution say was an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

On Sunday, Dortmund released a statement confirming they had spoken to their player "regarding criminal allegations" in the player's private life.

"The player denies the criminal charges against him," Dortmund noted, adding that Schulz has informed them he will defend himself against the allegations "with the help of a lawyer and that he will also claim the presumption of innocence".

"The allegations made, of which Borussia Dortmund was not aware until the media reports, weigh extremely heavily and are shocking for BVB," the club claimed, saying that it took them "very seriously" and "distances itself from any form of violence".

"However, Borussia Dortmund is not a party to the proceedings and has no access to the investigation files or the criminal complaint that has apparently been filed," the Bundesliga giants stressed.

"Since this is a pending procedure in the early stages of the investigation and the factual and legal situation for Borussia Dortmund is extremely unclear as of today, we are currently unable to make any reliable and legally certain decisions regarding labor law and disciplinary measures," Dortmund also said.

"However, we reserve the right to do so at any time for a point in time when we objectively know more. Borussia Dortmund will not be making any further comments at this time," the club then finished.

On Dortmund's books since 2019, Schulz did not form part of new manager Edin Terzic's squad for Saturday's season-opening win at home to Bayer Leverkusen and has been a fringe player in recent years.

Though a regular for his country at youth level, he didn't make his senior 'Die Mannschaft' debut until he was 25 and has not featured for Germany since 2020 after collecting 12 caps and scoring two goals.