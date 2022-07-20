‘Sex game gone wrong’ may have killed ex-rugby star

Ricky Bibey died at a hotel in Italy in the early hours of Saturday morning

A British former rugby league star might have died after a sex game went wrong in an Italian hotel, according to police.

Aged 40, Ricky Bibey was found dead in Florence's Hotel Continentale on Saturday as the woman with him suffered horrific injuries while reportedly being seen running down the hallway covered in blood.

The woman, a 44-year-old who Bibey arrived with from Manchester on Friday, was allegedly semi-naked and was suffering from external wounds which caused her to be rushed to Careggi hospital in the northern Italian city.

There she underwent surgery for a hemorrhage, as a source near to the investigation explained to The Times while also shedding light on a potential cause of death.

"She was suffering from serious injuries and there are different theories about what happened, with an erotic game not ruled out," the source said.

"What needs to be established is whether she was consenting or not, whether this was a game or aggression on his part – that is what she can tell us."

We are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of their popular former prop forward Ricky Bibey (HN#1211) while on holiday in Italy. Ricky was only 40 years of age. Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time. ❤️ — Leigh Centurions (@LeighCenturions) July 17, 2022

This explanation could be made on Wednesday when the woman, who is now in a stable condition, could speak to police.

"It’s to do with her physical state as well as the trauma she is experiencing. She was only told on Sunday that Bibey had died," the source explained, as to why the woman had not already been questioned.

Thursday should see a post-mortem examination carried out as well, with the source saying that Bibey's passing was likely caused by a heart attack and adding that British police had been contacted for possible helpful background information.

Police previously said how their main theory was that Bibey possibly suffered a seizure during a sex game that went wrong, but domestic abuse hasn't been ruled out as inquiries continue.

According to Il Gazzettino in Italy, the couple checked in at the four-star hotel on Friday before they headed out in the evening.

At 2am, they returned to the premises in "high spirits". But staff were alerted by screaming coming for their room just before 8am the following morning says the Corriere Della Sera.

Bibey's body is said to have been discovered lifeless on his hotel room floor, but there were no signs of injury or trauma according to Il Gazzettino.

Officers have already confirmed that an object was taken from the room to undergo forensic examination, and coroner Martina Focardi has ruled out third party involvement or the presence of drugs in the hotel room according to Leggo.

Bibey was born in rugby league hotbed Leigh near Wigan in 1981 and made his debut for the Wigan Warriors in 2001.

He also plied his trade for the Leigh Centurions, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity before being forced to take early retirement in May 2012 when picking up an Achilles tendon injury.

Since hanging up his boots, Bibey had been living in a $960,000 home in Greater Manchester and was running a window cleaning business.