Former rugby international dies in car crash

Pedrie Wannenburg was killed in Texas as a young driver evaded a police chase

Ex-Ulster and South Africa rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg was killed in Texas after a car accident involving a 16-year-old driver.

Local media said that Wannenburg died after the young driver led police on a chase at high speed and crashed into Wannenburg's vehicle, which also contained members of his family.

While Wannenburg's son had to be taken to hospital for surgery, his wife and daughter did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

To BBC Sport, former Ulster teammate Dan Tuohy described Wanneburg as "ever-so talented" and a "naturally talented number eight".

"He contributed an awful lot to the team when he was with Ulster, and [is] very fondly thought of among the players," Tuohy continued.

Ulster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former flanker, Pedrie Wannenburg following a car crash in Texas. The Springbok played a major role in Ulster’s Heineken Cup and Pro12 campaigns, making 54 appearances for the Ulster men between 2010 and 2012. pic.twitter.com/dZyw0pC1dP — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) April 23, 2022

"It's such a sudden death it's difficult to comprehend to be honest and I know he'll be sorely missed.

"He was an honest grafter of a player. He was just a great guy to be around, a warm character always with a smile on his face," Tuohy concluded.

Ulster Rugby wrote on social media that they were "deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former flanker Pedrie Wannenburg following a car crash in Texas".

"The Springbok played a major role in Ulster’s Heineken Cup and Pro12 campaigns, making 54 appearances for the Ulster men between 2010 and 2012," the club concluded.

Prior to switching to Ulster at the turn of the last decade, Wannenburg spent nine years at the Blue Bulls in Pretoria in his homeland and won three Super Rugby titles there.

As he became the first player to make 100 appearances for the Bulls, this period also saw Wannenburg represent the reigning world champion Springboks, as the South Africa national team is known, on 20 occasions.

Following a spell with Oyonnax in France, Wannenburg then moved to the United States in 2016 where he played for the Denver Stampede and Austin Elite before retiring in 2018.