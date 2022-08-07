icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2022 14:57
HomeSport News

Eight-time jiu-jitsu world champ allegedly shot dead by policeman

Leandro Lo was killed after a confrontation at a Sao Paulo party on Saturday night
Eight-time jiu-jitsu world champ allegedly shot dead by policeman
© Instagram/ @leandrolojj © Instagram

The global jiu-jitsu and MMA community is in mourning after news broke that eight-time world champion Leandro Lo was killed by two shots to the head during a party in Sao Paulo early on Sunday morning.

Lo, 33, was attending an event at Clube Sirio in Brazil's biggest city and, according to an incident report obtained by Brazilian MMA site Combate.com, got into an altercation with military policeman Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo.

According to the incident report filed at 1:57 AM on Sunday morning, witnesses said that Velozo went over to Lo's table and took a bottle following a brief discussion between the pair.

Lo then got up, took the bottle from Velozo's hand, and knocked him down which caused Lo's friends to separate both parties and ask them to leave their row to one side.

Yet after getting up, going around the table and then meeting Lo face on, Velozo drew his gun and fired two shots into Lo's head.

Lo was then taken to the Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya Municipal hospital, and was pronounced brain dead as confirmed by the lawyer of the Lo family, Iva Siqueira Junior. 

When contacted by Combate, the Sao Paulo Military Police did not know if Velozo had been arrested.

Over at G1, however, they said that the assailant had been identified but was now on the run. 

As the tragic news spread online, figures such as UFC referee Marc Goddard and ex-UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns mourned Lo's passing. 

"It's unbelievable that Leandro Lo passed away," lamented compatriot Burns. "Rest in peace," he added, alongside a string of crying emojis.

"Wow. Unbelievably tragic news about Leandro Lo. RIP to a jiu-jitsu legend. Shocking," said Goddard.

As an eight-time jiu-jistu world champion who also won five World Cups in the discipline, Lo was considered an all-time great who was also renowned for his guard technique. 

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies