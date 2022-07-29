New mother Sharapova reveals fitness struggles (VIDEO)

The Russian tennis legend recently welcomed her first child

Maria Sharapova had admitted she is finding it grueling to get back in shape after giving birth to her first child last month. The retired tennis star, 35, shared a clip of herself working out, adding “even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way.”

Sharapova revealed her baby joy with British businessman fiancé Alexander Gilkes in July as they welcomed their son Theodore into the world.

The svelte Russian ace was renowned for her on-court prowess in a career which saw her win five Grand Slam titles, but also garnered attention for the striking good looks which accompanied her prodigious playing talent.

Sharapova, it seems, is keen to keep in shape even though she revealed it had a been a tough slog since giving birth.

Taking to Instagram to update her 4.4 million followers, the tennis icon showed herself going through various stretching and fitness routines while clad in black exercise gear.

“Today marks four weeks since giving birth and two weeks since I started moving my body again,” wrote the former world number one.

“I don’t think my body has ever felt as weak as it did the day after I gave birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way. Trying not to push it but I’ll let you know how that goes. #SlowAndSteady #DoNutStop.”

Sharapova and millionaire art-dealer Gilkes went public with their romance back in 2018.

The 43-year-old Brit is a well-connected member of the British elite who is said to be close to Princes William and Harry.

“I said yes from the first day we met,” Sharapova revealed when announcing their engagement in December 2020.

The Russian tennis star had retired from the sport in February of the same year after increasingly battling injury during the latter stages of her career.

The US-based star has continued to be a feature at glamorous events, as well as conducting numerous sponsorship activities and promoting other causes.