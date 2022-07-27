Soccer player dies after on-pitch brawl in California

The 29-year-old died following a brawl sparked by a referee's decision

A soccer player has died in the United States, just over two weeks after he was seriously injured during mass brawl which was incited by a controversial refereeing decision.

Misael Sanchez, 29, died following the July 10 incident which took place at Oxnard High School in California amid reports of a large fight taking place at around 11am local time, with authorities discovering Sanchez unresponsive and not breathing at the scene.

It is understood that spectators also took part in the brawl.

“Officers spoke to witnesses and learned the fight was between two adult soccer teams,” a statement from Oxnard Police Department read.

“The fight occurred when the two teams disagreed with a referee’s decision. Sanchez was on the field playing soccer for one of the two teams when the fight broke out. During the fight, Sanchez was assaulted by multiple assailants.”

Sanchez was listed as being in critical condition at the Ventura County Medical Center where he was treated after the incident but passed away on Monday due to his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding Sanchez's death, and police are appealing for witnesses and to anyone who may have captured video footage of the brawl.

It has been confirmed by the Ventura County Police Department that one man, 46-year-old Berlin Jose Melgara, had attempted to flee the scene of the brawl and was subsequently detained and arrested.

However, it remains unclear what role – if any – Melgara had in the assault.

A crowd-funding campaign has been set up in memory of Sanchez.

“We were not ready for this type of goodbye,” it reads. “At this time, we are asking for your prayers.”