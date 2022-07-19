Man City ‘turn down Neymar offer’ – media

Manchester City are said to have rejected PSG's proposal regarding Neymar

Manchester City's latest assault on the Premier League crown won't be spearheaded by Neymar, after the English champions reportedly turned down a Paris Saint-Germain proposal to sign the Brazilian superstar.

According to a report, Neymar, 30, was formally offered to the cash-rich Premier League giants but the proposal was firmly rejected by Pep Guardiola's side, who are apparently content with Erling Haaland leading their line next season after the beat out a host of top European clubs to the signature of the prodigiously talented Norwegian star.

It was added by English tabloid The Sun that PSG had hoped to persuade Man City to part with Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva as part of the deal but, per Le Parisien, they were met a refusal from the Manchester brass.

Despite activating a clause in Neymar's contract to tie him to the club until 2027, PSG are thought to be open to getting the world's most expensive footballer's contract off their books.

It is understood that Neymar's yearly salary is in the region of £40.8 million per annum (around $36.5 million).

The moves to unload Neymar comes five weeks after the appointment of Portuguese Luis Campos as Paris Saint-Germain's new football advisor, with his role set to “focus on the performance, recruitment, and organisational side.”

Initial reports have suggested that Campos favors a more conservative transfer strategy than has been evident in the French capital in recent seasons - particularly after the millions spent by the club in prior campaigns has yet to deliver the European silverware craved by club officials.

Breaking | PSG have offered Neymar to Manchester City - the Citizens have declined to enter talks. More follows. (LP) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 19, 2022

It has also been speculated that both Chelsea and Manchester United had been offered the opportunity to add Neymar to their ranks, with both offers rejected by the Premier League giants.

So far this summer, PSG have signed Portuguese duo Nuno Mendes and Vitinha from Sporting Lisbon and Porto respectively, as well as highly-rated youngster Hugo Ekitike from Reims on a loan-to-buy deal.

However, these signings aren't quite the 'Galactico' standard that PSG fans have become accustomed to over the past few years after the club's mega-rich owners showed little hesitation in opening their checkbook - with Neymar perhaps the prime example of that extended spending spree.

New manager Christophe Galtier, though, says that he is excited to work with a player like Neymar.

“He’s one of the best in the world,” the Frenchman, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the PSG hot seat, said.

“What coach wouldn’t want to have him? I’ve a very clear idea of what I’ll expect from him.

“Of course I want him to stay.”

But the real question is, do the club accountants who balance the books at the Parc des Princes feel quite the same way?