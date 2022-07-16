Russian club trolls Ronaldo in viral tweet

Spartak Moscow made it look as though they had rejected the football superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest unfortunate soul to have been trolled by Spartak Moscow after the Russian club appeared to reject signing him on social media.

The Portuguese is currently looking to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football and has not reported to the club for preseason training nor joined them on a tour of Asia and Australia while citing family reasons.

As his agent Jorge Mendes looks for a new outfit for him, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly been turned down by the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea who don't believe that his style suits theirs or cannot afford his salary amid Financial Fair Play regulations.

On Saturday, Spartak joined the growing list of clubs uninterested in the 37-year-old and uploaded 'proof' of the knockback on Twitter.

"Pain again," they wrote in the caption. "But not for us this time."

Pain again. But not for us this time. https://t.co/3ifQw7tIclpic.twitter.com/6RO0nWzHts — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) July 16, 2022

Spartak then showed a mock, brief message exchange between themselves and Ronaldo on Instagram.

The iconic number '7' was shown as saying "Hi, Spartak!" to them first while presumably on the verge of offering his services.

Replying bluntly, Spartak said "No" and that was the end of the back-and-forth.

Spartak quote-tweeted a previous make believe exchange with Ronaldo's generational rival Lionel Messi in January last year.

The PSG forward was entering the last six months of his FC Barcelona contract at the time, and was therefore free to negotiate with potential future clubs.

"Hi, Leo!" Spartak supposedly said only to receive a similarly flat "No" as the one administered to Ronaldo this time round.

Spartak's latest tweet will have to go some way to match the numbers the Messi one did with over 240,000 'likes' and 37,000 retweets on Twitter.

Yet Ronaldo is just the latest victim of their trolling after they also picked on Bayern Munich recently.

Before they eventually landed Sadio Mane, the Bavarians made a bizarre list of demands from his former employers Liverpool which were widely ridiculed by fans and the media.

Spartak joined the pile-on, and created a false letter from Bayern seeming to inquire about their player Alexander Sobolev.

The made-up document included a derisory offer of €1,000 "upfront" for the Sobolev before a string of wacky add-ons which included €10 million if Bayern won the Eurovision song contest, €15 million if Manchester United finally end their five-year trophy drought, and an extra €20 million if Barca legend Lionel Messi joins Real Madrid.

This did even better than the Messi tweet, clocking 242,000 'likes' in total. But the Ronaldo effort isn't doing too bad while hitting more than 50,000 in just over an hour on Saturday afternoon.