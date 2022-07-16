icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jul, 2022 16:02
HomeSport News

Russian club trolls Ronaldo in viral tweet

Spartak Moscow made it look as though they had rejected the football superstar
Russian club trolls Ronaldo in viral tweet
© David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images © Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest unfortunate soul to have been trolled by Spartak Moscow after the Russian club appeared to reject signing him on social media. 

The Portuguese is currently looking to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football and has not reported to the club for preseason training nor joined them on a tour of Asia and Australia while citing family reasons.

As his agent Jorge Mendes looks for a new outfit for him, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly been turned down by the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea who don't believe that his style suits theirs or cannot afford his salary amid Financial Fair Play regulations.

On Saturday, Spartak joined the growing list of clubs uninterested in the 37-year-old and uploaded 'proof' of the knockback on Twitter.

"Pain again," they wrote in the caption. "But not for us this time."

Spartak then showed a mock, brief message exchange between themselves and Ronaldo on Instagram.

The iconic number '7' was shown as saying "Hi, Spartak!" to them first while presumably on the verge of offering his services.

Replying bluntly, Spartak said "No" and that was the end of the back-and-forth.

Spartak quote-tweeted a previous make believe exchange with Ronaldo's generational rival Lionel Messi in January last year.

The PSG forward was entering the last six months of his FC Barcelona contract at the time, and was therefore free to negotiate with potential future clubs.

"Hi, Leo!" Spartak supposedly said only to receive a similarly flat "No" as the one administered to Ronaldo this time round.

Russian club lands stinging viral blow on Bayern Munich READ MORE: Russian club lands stinging viral blow on Bayern Munich

Spartak's latest tweet will have to go some way to match the numbers the Messi one did with over 240,000 'likes' and 37,000 retweets on Twitter.

Yet Ronaldo is just the latest victim of their trolling after they also picked on Bayern Munich recently. 

Before they eventually landed Sadio Mane, the Bavarians made a bizarre list of demands from his former employers Liverpool which were widely ridiculed by fans and the media.

Spartak joined the pile-on, and created a false letter from Bayern seeming to inquire about their player Alexander Sobolev.

The made-up document included a derisory offer of €1,000 "upfront" for the Sobolev before a string of wacky add-ons which included €10 million if Bayern won the Eurovision song contest, €15 million if Manchester United finally end their five-year trophy drought, and an extra €20 million if Barca legend Lionel Messi joins Real Madrid.

This did even better than the Messi tweet, clocking 242,000 'likes' in total. But the Ronaldo effort isn't doing too bad while hitting more than 50,000 in just over an hour on Saturday afternoon.

Top stories

RT Features

Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine fatigue?
0:00
24:30
CrossTalk: West in crisis
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies