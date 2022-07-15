icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jul, 2022 11:40
HomeSport News

Russia responds to fresh football blow

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Russia’s appeals against FIFA and UEFA bans in a verdict released on Friday
Russia responds to fresh football blow
Banned: Russia lost its appeal against FIFA sand UEFA suspensions. © Wolfgang Rattay / Getty Images

Football officials in Russia have said they will continue to fight their corner despite having their appeal against a FIFA and UEFA ban rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

CAS announced on Friday that it had dismissed the claims by the Russian Football Union (RFU) and a quartet of Russian clubs, who had argued that suspensions imposed by FIFA and UEFA were unfair.

The ruling means that Russian national and club teams of all levels and types will continue to be prevented from appearing in FIFA and UEFA competitions.

“The RFU categorically disagrees with the CAS decision and reserves the right to continue protecting its own interests,” read a statement from Russian football bosses shared by Match TV

Sports court announces decision on Russian football bans READ MORE: Sports court announces decision on Russian football bans

“The Union is awaiting the full text of the decision from CAS, after the analysis of which a decision will be taken on further actions.

“Possible options include, among other things, appeal to the Supreme Court of Switzerland, as well as filing claims with CAS related to compensation for financial losses incurred by the RFU as a result of the actions of UEFA and FIFA.”

Explaining its verdict, CAS said it was “unfortunate” that Russian footballers and teams had been affected by a situation beyond their control.

However, it argued that UEFA and FIFA were within their rights to impose bans because of “the need for the secure and orderly conduct of football events for the rest of the world.”

The European and world football governing bodies initially announced the suspension of Russian teams on February 28 after the onset of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

The decision followed a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Russian teams and athletes should not be invited to competitions wherever possible.

READ MORE: Countries order football clubs not to buy Russian players – agent

In football terms, the ban has resulted in the Russian men’s team being prevented from attempting to qualify for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the Russian women’s team were expelled from this summer’s UEFA European Championships in England.

St. Petersburg was also stripped of last season’s UEFA Champions League final, which was moved to Paris instead.

UEFA announced in early May that its ban on Russian teams would extend to the 2022/23 season at the very least.

Top stories

RT Features

Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
The seeds of the split: How the Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004 FEATURE
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable
The West has paralyzed the G20 by pursuing confrontation with Russia and China, but the organization remains indispensable FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine fatigue?
0:00
24:30
CrossTalk: West in crisis
0:00
26:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies