US college football star dead at age 22

Oregon Ducks star Spencer Webb passed away near his university's campus

The University of Oregon and its college football community are in mourning after tight end prospect Spencer Webb died in a reported diving accident.

The incident occurred at Triangle Lake, a location popular for cliff jumping and natural rock waterslides which lies around 35 minutes from the university's campus in Eugene, as confirmed by the local Lane County Sheriffs' Office to USA Today.

About to enter his fifth season with the Oregon Ducks and play an integral part in his team's next campaign, the 22-year-old passed away after falling and striking his head.

Authorities responded to an injured person report at around 2.30 pm local time, with bystanders and responding paramedics unable to revive the youngster.

"Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail," the report explained, with the death appearing to be accidental with no evidence of foul play.

Reacting to the tragedy, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said that Webb was "so full of life in every moment of the day".

"Your smile and energy will be missed, Spencer. I love you!" he added.

"Rest easy lil bro," tweeted former Oregon alumni and teammate Arik Armstead, now with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

"Great young man with a promising future gone too soon," he lamented while sharing a short clip of the pair in the locker room.

Recruited from the Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento, Webb, also known as 'Spider', was most likely set to join Armstead in the elite championship one day while noted as a top 10 tight end and the number one tight end in California by ESPN.

Across four seasons at Oregon, he made 31 receptions, racked up 296 yards, and scored four touchdowns in total.