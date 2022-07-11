icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German broadcaster names Russian tennis star in match-fixing claims

Aslan Karatsev appeared in a ZDF report on allegations of match-rigging
ZDF named Aslan Karatsev in its claims. © Pavel Pavlov / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian tennis star Aslan Karatsev has been named by German broadcaster ZDF as being under suspicion for match-fixing. The TV channel also named Belarusian coach Yahor Yatsyk and Georgian top-50 men’s player Nikoloz Basilashvili in its investigation.

According to ZDF, Yatsyk has offered players money to throw matches on at least two occasions. The Belarusian has worked with both Karatsev and Basilashvili during their careers, but no longer does so.

ZDF made the claims citing files from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), although the organization itself nor the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has commented officially.

The report alleges that Yatsyk would seek out players who were struggling financially as they attempted to make their way in the sport, and would then convince them to take part in fraud.  

ZDF says it confirmed that Yatsik and Karatsev, 28, were questioned by French police in 2020 during the French Open, although no action was taken against either man.

Karatsev’s former girlfriend, Russian player Sofia Dmitrieva, was however banned for life by the ITIA after being found guilty of six counts of match-fixing in 2021.

The Vladikavkaz-born Karatsev reportedly commented to ZDF on the claims against him before retracting his remarks.

However, the player’s father told the Russian media that any suggestions of wrongdoing were out of the question.

“I don’t even want to ask him, because it’s not true,” Karatsev Sr. told Russian outlet Match TV.

“There was also no conversation with Shamil Anvyarovich (Tarpischev, head of the Russian Tennis Federation), because we decided not to attach importance to this story,” he added.

Russian tennis boss Tarpischev was similarly dismissive of the claims, telling RIA Novosti: “We don’t have official accusations of anything.”

“If there were, we would have already figured it out. Otherwise, there is nothing on Aslan. There are no papers, so it’s simply pointless to dwell on it,” added Tarpischev.   

Karatsev is currently ranked 40th in the world and has three ATP tour titles to his name.

He burst onto the scene in 2021 when he made a stunning run at the Australian Open, going from qualifier to semifinalist before losing to eventual tournament winner Novak Djokovic.

Karatsev has racked up more than $3 million in career prize money, the ATP website says.

Georgian star Basilashvili, 30, is currently ranked number 25 in the world, but has a career-high rating of 16. He has amassed more than $8 million in prize money since turning professional in 2008. 

