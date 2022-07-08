Hollywood star Pratt backs down in row with UFC champion

The A-lister accepted he was out of line for criticizing Israel Adesanya

Marvel star Chris Pratt has apologized to UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya for criticizing his latest outing in the octagon.

Pratt appeared on a post-fight show following Adesanya's comfortable unanimous decision win at UFC 276 over Jared Cannonier in Las Vegas last weekend.

He was critical of the manner in which the New Zealander had talked trash before the headline bout but then came out willing to sit on the back foot and hide behind his jab.

Adesanya addressed the criticism from Pratt by sharing a clip of James McAvoy hitting the movie star in the mouth with a keyboard in the 2012 film 'Wanted', and also writing: "I’m the man. You’re just some fan."

Popping up in the replies, Pratt admitted defeat. "You’re right," he wrote. "I’m sorry, brutha."

"It bugs me when people criticize my work – having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you.

"My bad. Keep on keeping on champ," Pratt signed off with a prayer and a love heart emoji.

Pratt initially caught Adesanya's attention by saying: "I don't know this game – I'm just an actor, but I'm not a fan, man" when reacting to the Cannonier win.

"I’m not a fan of coming out like all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. I’m like, 'C’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.'" he demanded.

Pratt wasn't the only critic of the shutout victory, however, and there were reports of people leaving the T-Mobile Arena before the conclusion of the bout while boos could be also heard during the fight's broadcast.

Adesanya barked back at those that jeered him by saying "f**k 'em", and also compared himself to boxing and MMA legends such as Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva, who were also heckled at the height of their dominance.

Contender Alex Pereira was there to see the win after knocking out Sean Strickland earlier on the card, and said that it "really" upset him "to see the way he [Adesanya] fought tonight".

"A performance like that is a disrespect to the crowd," continued the Brazilian through a translator. "I saw thousands and thousands of people here, I couldn’t even count how many, and it’s sad to see people booing like that during a title fight.

"People were leaving in round four like the fight was over. It really upsets me," Pereira finished.

As Pereira is a past rival of Adesanya's who beat the champion twice in their kickboxing days, Adesanya called him out after his triumph and threatened that he will "have you frozen like Elsa" in reference to the widely-popular Disney movie and its lead character.