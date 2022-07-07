icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jul, 2022 13:23
HomeSport News

Hollywood star Pratt embroiled in unlikely spat with UFC champ

UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya didn't appreciate Chris Pratt's remarks
Hollywood star Pratt embroiled in unlikely spat with UFC champ
Pratt stars in Marvel's latest Thor offering, but took heat from a UFC champion. © Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Israel Adesanya has addressed criticism leveled at him by actor Chris Pratt for what the Hollywood star found to be a boring middleweight title defense by the fighter at UFC 276.

The New Zealander retained his 185lbs strap for the fifth time in the headline bout in Las Vegas by comfortably seeing off Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision last weekend. 

While some thought the display was a defensive masterclass, others found the contest a snooze fest.

Jurassic World and Marvel lead man Pratt was among the critics, and there were reports of people leaving the T-Mobile Arena in the third round as boos could also be heard during the broadcast.

Addressing criticism from Pratt, Adesanya took to Twitter to upload a clip of the star being hit in the mouth with a keyboard in the 2008 box office hit 'Wanted', which features James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie, and was directed by Russian-Kazakh Timur Bekmambetov.  

"Good morning," he captioned it. "I’m the man. You’re just some fan."

Adesanya was responding to comments that Pratt made on a post-fight show where he voiced his disapproval with Adesanya talking trash in the build-up to the fight yet failing to turn the heat on in a tepid affair that mostly saw him using his jab to keep KO king Cannonier at bay.  

"I don't know this game – I'm just an actor, but I'm not a fan, man," said Pratt.

"I’m not a fan of coming out like all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. I’m like, 'C’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.'"

Adesanya has also addressed the fans that booed him by saying: "F*ck 'em".

"They’ve all been here since 3 p.m., they’re all drunk. They don’t know what real fighting is or real finesse," he claimed.

UFC star flatlines opponent with stunning knockout (VIDEO) READ MORE: UFC star flatlines opponent with stunning knockout (VIDEO)

"Look, I’ve said this: the greats, they all get to this point. I’ve seen it when I was just a fan. Still a fan. Anderson Silva. GSP [Georges St-Pierre] . I remember fights where I was like ‘That was a fantastic fight’ and people were just booing them. GSP. One of the GOATs. And people would just boo them," Adesanya recalled.

"And I’m like what the f**k are you guys watching? You dumb f**ks. [Muhammad] Ali, [Floyd] Mayweather... the same thing.

"You get to this point where you’re so great, people just want to see you fall no matter what. And if it’s not a show-out spectacular performance then it’s like ‘Aaaaargh, he’s not even that good.'

"I’m not going to risk my health, risk my brain. I do that, but I’m not going to do it stupidly just for the entertainment of some grongos, some drunk folks," Adesanya also insisted.

Calling the Brazilian out after his victory, Adesanya may face rising contender Alex Pereira in his next outing and look to avenge two defeats to him during their kickboxing days.

READ MORE: ‘Gaslighting or lying’: UFC star Adesanya slams NZ PM Ardern over quarantine rules after vowing never to fight in country again

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies