icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2022 09:34
HomeSport News

Man Utd dealt new Ronaldo blow in transfer saga

The Portuguese star is hoping for a summer move away from the club
Man Utd dealt new Ronaldo blow in transfer saga
Cristiano Ronaldo: Looking for a way out of Old Trafford. © Charlotte Wilson / Offside via Getty Images

Football fanatics in Thailand are set to be disappointed by reports that Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the first leg of Manchester United's pre-season tour.

The Red Devils fly out to southeast Asia on Friday, yet Ronaldo will not be among their number, as confirmed by a club spokesperson to the Manchester Evening News.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our preseason tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue," the spokesperson said.

"Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale," it was added.

Wantaway Ronaldo still missing as uncertainty continues (VIDEO) READ MORE: Wantaway Ronaldo still missing as uncertainty continues (VIDEO)

The Portuguese forward did not report for the first day of preseason training under new boss Erik ten Hag on Monday and has not been seen at the club's Carrington complex all week.

Citing family reasons accepted by the club as being behind his absence, this same issue means that Ronaldo will be granted additional time off while he has been spotted turning up at the Portugal national team's facilities in Lisbon.

Prior to his no-show, Ronaldo effectively handed in a transfer request last weekend when telling the club to listen to reasonable offers for him from rival outfits in a bid to play Champions League football.

While United are adamant that Ronaldo, who has one year left to spare on a two-season deal, will not be offloaded, other reports have claimed that they are willing to listen to offers as they don't want to keep the 37-year-old on their books against his will.

Man Utd ‘ready to sell Ronaldo’ after training no-shows READ MORE: Man Utd ‘ready to sell Ronaldo’ after training no-shows

Chelsea and their new owner Todd Boehly are said to have concrete interest in the ex-Real Madrid star, although German giants Bayern Munich appear to have ruled themselves out of the race. 

"As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest [footballers ever], a transfer would not fit into our philosophy," club legend and CEO  Oliver Kahn told Kicker this week.

Transfer speculation and Ronaldo's reported family reasons mean there are no certainties that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will make the Australia leg of United's tour either.   

United play bitter rivals Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12, and then fly south to take on the Melbourne Victory at the MCG on July 15, Crystal Palace also in Melbourne on July 19, and Aston Villa in Perth on July 23. 

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Russia-West split
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies