PSG fire Pochettino

The Ligue 1 club have finally announced the Argentine's departure

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have ended weeks of speculation by firing their head coach Mauricio Pochettino from his post.

The Parisians made their announcement on social media early on Tuesday afternoon.

"Paris Saint Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club," a tweet read.

"The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future."

Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club.The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/Y7ef0qVLVh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2022

The Argentine, who took up his PSG role in January 2021 after being fired from Tottenham Hotspur, was swiftly replaced by ex-Nice boss Christophe Galtier.

Transfer market experts such as Fabrizio Romano expected an announcement later today, and this proved true when PSG scheduled a press conference shortly after the Pochettino announcement where Galtier was unveiled.

Zinedine Zidane was previously tipped as a candidate to take over one of football's highest-pressured assignments, but the France and Real Madrid legend was reported to have turned down the Qatari-backed superclub.

🆕✍️💼Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. ❤️💙 #ICICESTPARISpic.twitter.com/iE0zJ1nz8c — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2022

Clinching the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions in his first half-season, Pochettino leaves the Parc des Princes shortly after helping PSG reclaim the French top flight title from Lille.

In the eyes of many fans and pundits, however, his main failure was being unable to extract top form from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and find a system that could best accommodate the trio.

Earlier this year, PSG also suffered another embarrassing comeback defeat on the continent to eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

After Mbappe snubbed Los Blancos and signed a contract extension with PSG until 2025, the Frenchman is said to have ordered the dismissal of both sporting director Leonardo and Pochettino.

Whether that is true or not, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has indeed given both men their marching papers in recent weeks as he restructures the club ahead of the 2022/2023 season.