Zidane snubs French giants – reports

French media claim that time is running out to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain

France and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane has reportedly rejected Paris Saint-Germain's offer to him to become their head coach and replace the outgoing Mauricio Pochettino.

After the likes of Mundo Deportivo and Goal claimed on Friday that the 1998 World Cup winner was already in talks to succeed Pochettino in the dugout, AS published a story on how Zidane had rejected the Ligue 1 giants for the third time while holding out to become France manager when former national team colleague Didier Deschamps steps aside.

Through L'Equipe, Zidane's advisor Alain Migliaccio also said that "all these rumors that are circulating [about PSG] are unfounded."

"To this day, I am the only person allowed to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane.

"Neither Zinedine Zidane nor myself have been contacted directly by the owner of PSG," he additionally told the French sports newspaper.

On Twitter, respected journalist Romain Molina put forward his own claims that Zidane has "turned down" PSG's advances.

And while Qatar wasn't giving up on their "top priority", time is running out to find a manager with pre-season fast approaching.

While reports circled from RMC Sport at the weekend that PSG and Pochettino have already agreed to part ways, new sporting director Luis Campos, who is said to have been recommended by Kylian Mbappe from their days together at Monaco, is also making a push for Nice's Christophe Galtier.

Should PSG not arrange something soon, however, they risk hiring someone by "default" as their dream choices such as Catalans Pep Guardiola or Xavi Hernandez, and now Zidane, are either unavailable or have turned them down, Molina said.

Regardless of who is commanding the team from the dugout, however, it is added that PSG intend to hit the transfer market "hard" after convincing Mbappe to turn down Real Madrid and sign a new contract with them until 2025.

With Erling Haaland having chosen Manchester City, though, and Mbappe already on their books, it is difficult to immediately conclude who PSG might target.

As for Zidane, his apparent refusal to assume the reins at the Parc des Princes will be considered a victory by the Madrid faithful after their Mbappe heartbreak.

When reports emerged claiming that he had even gone as far as the Qatari capital Doha to accept PSG's managerial offer, some Los Blancos supporters cried "betrayal" and warned that he would taint his legacy as a Madrid playing legend and the manager that won them three consecutive Champions League crowns from 2016-2018, plus two La Liga titles over two head coaching spells.