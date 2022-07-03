F1 driver survives chilling smash (VIDEO)

Zhou Guanyu was involved in a horrifying crash at the British Grand Prix

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu miraculously emerged unscathed from a potentially serious accident at Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The 23-year-old Alfa Romeo driver collided with British driver George Russell on the first corner of the first lap as the two jockeyed for position, which sent both cars careening off the famous track.

Mercedes driver Russell appeared unharmed but concerns quickly grew for Zhou after his car flipped over and skidded across gravel and into a fence. It eventually came to a rest wedged at an awkward angle between a tyre barrier and safety fence.

This camera view of Guanyu Zhou’s crash. Oh my god.#BritishGPpic.twitter.com/ctUM4OYVRr — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 3, 2022

Fearing the worst, Russell exited his vehicle and ran towards his Chinese rival's car in a bid to assist him - with his decision to leave the car forfeiting his chances of re-entering the race.

It appeared, though, and to his credit, that UK driver Russell was more concerned with Zhou's safety than his own chances in what is his home race.

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, soon told the media that emergency crews were on hand within moments to render aid.

Rookie driver Zhou remained conscious throughout and was taken to a nearby medical center for evaluation. It was later confirmed by Alfa Romeo that Zhou didn't suffer any major injuries in the high-speed crash.

Update: Zhou has been declared fit and released from the circuit’s medical centre.#BritishGP — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) July 3, 2022

“He's conscious, talking and no fractures. Considering the circumstances, he is pretty good,” a spokesperson for the FIA confirmed.

Russell, who appeared to have been nudged from behind by another car which led to him crashing into Zhou's car, later explained the crash: “I got swamped by other cars and next thing I know I got touched, I was in the side of Zhou and that was it.”

Race control ultimately decided to restart the race with its original grid position, but without those involved in the crash.

Alex Albon was also involved in a crash on the opening lap and was unable to restart the race, while Russell's selfless act in attempting to check on his fellow driver after the crash ultimately means that Silverstone will be the first race on the 2022 calendar in which he fails to finish in the top five.