Manchester United rule out Ronaldo sale – report

The club has reportedly told the Portuguese superstar that he will not be transferred ahead of the new Premier League football season

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo is going nowhere this summer after the club told the Portuguese forward that he is not up for sale, according to reports.

Ronaldo joined United for the second time in his career ahead of the previous season, in a near-deadline day move from Juventus.

With the Red Devils underperforming in 2021/2022 and missing out on Champions League qualification, however, there was speculation that the 37-year-old might move amid alleged interest from the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain.

According to ESPN, however, sources close to the club claim that United have told Ronaldo they "want and expect" him to stay at Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign set to be led by new manager Erik ten Hag.

Sources also said that five-time Ballon d'Or winner and five-time Champions League king Ronaldo wants to see out the remaining years of his career playing in UEFA's elite club competition and has doubts about the extent of United's ambitions with no big signings made for 2022/2023.

Yet Ten Hag is counting on having Ronaldo in his squad, and the Dutchman's ex-Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong could arrive from FC Barcelona in a reported £69 million ($84 million) deal as early as Thursday.

United's preseason campaign gets underway on Monday, and it is believed that Ten Hag and new United director of football John Murtough are now focusing on Brazil international Antony at Ajax to bolster the attack.

The €80 million ($85 million) price tag the Amsterdam outfit has put on the ex-Sao Paulo FC winger is providing a roadblock, but there is more optimism on De Jong who United are said to be in "advanced talks" to land.

All being well, Netherlands playmaker De Jong could arrive before United leave for a preseason tour of Thailand and Australia on July 8.

After signing a two-year deal in 2021, Ronaldo still has one season left to run on his current contract and will lead Portugal in the World Cup in November where they face Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.