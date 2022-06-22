Ronaldo offers to pay after his $2mn supercar crashes – media

The Portuguese football icon reportedly offered to pick up the tab for the damages his employee caused

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to foot the bill for the damage caused when a member of his staff smashed his $2 million Bugatti in Mallorca, according to reports.

The incident occurred in the town of Bunyola on the famous Spanish holiday isle, where Ronaldo is currently enjoying holiday time in the off-season ahead of his next Premier League campaign with Manchester United.

One of Ronaldo's employees, believed to be a bodyguard, smashed the 37-year-old's new $2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse into a wall of a property on Monday morning at around 11am local time.

Though thankfully there were no injuries, damage was caused to the house with the owner explaining its extent to Ultima Hora in Spain.

"From the collision they ripped out my water meter and since then I have been unable to live in my own house," lamented the owner, who also feared that his dog had been a casualty of the crash as it usually waits for him in the area that the luxury vehicle ran into.

"I thought they had killed him. When I [came home] I saw him trembling with fear far from the entrance," he added.

🚨 An employee of Cristiano Ronaldo has accidentally crashed his Bugatti, worth €2 million, into a wall. 🏎️The Portuguese was not in the car at the time of the crash and luckily no-one was injured. 📸 @UltimaHoracompic.twitter.com/ia43gGdxLT — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 20, 2022

The owner then revealed how he went to the property that Ronaldo is renting at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains for an explanation.

"I had to wait a long time for the door to be opened, but I was met by a very polite man and woman," he said.

"On Ronaldo's behalf, they promised to pay for all the damage caused by the Bugatti. They told me to fix everything and keep the bills.”

As reported by local media in Mallorca, the damages will be taken care of through the affected party's insurance company, with Ronaldo's willingness to co-operate eliminating the need to alert the authorities and head to court.

Ronaldo flew to to Majorca with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and five children on June 14.

While renting the property, which they are expected to stay in for another a couple of days, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his family have been enjoying days out at sea on Ronaldo's super yacht.

Simultaneously, Ronaldo's Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been shipped over from northwestern England as well as the damaged Bugatti.

Above all, the break represents the first time that Ronaldo and his partner have taken their daughter Esmeralda on holiday after her twin brother passed away during childbirth in April.

Upon returning to England and reporting to training for Manchester United, it won't be long until the Euro 2016 champion jets off again.

In their first foreign preseason tour since the pandemic, Erik ten Hag's men will head to Thailand and face bitter rivals Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12.

After that, they venture south to Australia to take on Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa between July 15 and 23.