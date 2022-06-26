icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jun, 2022 12:48
HomeSport News

NHL superstar Ovechkin impresses in Dynamo Moscow football match (VIDEO)

The Washington Capitals captain was a commanding presence in the exhibition match
NHL superstar Ovechkin impresses in Dynamo Moscow football match (VIDEO)
© Twitter / @spittinchiclets © Twitter

The sporting talents of Russia's most popular active athlete Alexander Ovechkin aren't limited to just ice hockey it seems.

On Saturday, the Washington Capitals captain dazzled in a football exhibition match for Dynamo Moscow and needed just 11 minutes to make his mark.

The 36-year-old wore number '3' in honor of his father Mikhail who once played for the club, as well as the boots that Roma legend Francesco Totti used to don. 

But hockey enthusiasts noted that Ovechkin netted his only goal of the game in the area of the pitch that is known as his "office" on the rink.

Lurking at the top of the six-yard box, or penalty area in hockey, Ovechkin collected a reverse pass from Russia striker Fyodor Smolov and then fired a left-footed shot inside the post which opened the scoring for his team against an outfit of bloggers representing FC Amkal.

Ovechkin even replicated his usual hockey goal celebration, and later said after the 5-0 rout that his dream "came true" in scoring. Additionally, he also gave credit to his teammates for finding him in a short interview with Sports.ru.

"I’m weird. I write with my right hand, throw with my left hand, kick the ball with my left foot, and play hockey with my right hand. This is how I am," Ovechkin also said to MatchTV

At one point in the game, the 6ft3in powerhouse attracted additional attention for the effortless manner in which he brushed off a much shorter member of the opposition attempting to challenge him for the ball.

One Twitter fan said that he was "trucking dudes" on the pitch while another remarked that he looked "hilariously big" when playing the beautiful game. 

Ovechkin, who was captain just like he is for the Capitals, left the action not long after netting and handed the skipper's armband to Daniil Fomin.

Asked if he had any doubts about playing in the fixture, Ovechkin answered that he didn't but was more worried about the fact that being in the hockey off-season might affect his performance leading him to ask himself how he would feel physically. 

"I realized that it would be hard already in the warm-up," Ovechkin revealed, while also adding that it was very hot and that this forced him to douse himself with water in "heat" and "stuffiness"

Ovechkin honored in Washington after record-breaking season (VIDEO) READ MORE: Ovechkin honored in Washington after record-breaking season (VIDEO)

"But I entered the game more or less normally. It’s good that I followed Fyodor Smolov, how he moves. It helped me a lot that I watched his movements and interacted with him," Ovechkin claimed.

Ovechkin dedicated his display to his father and said that the match "was more for him than me".

When asked by Match if he might play football one day like his father and grandfather, son Sergei answered: "Never! Only hockey".

Showing no signs of slowing down despite his advanced years, Ovechkin is coming off a record season in the US capital where he became the oldest player to score more than 50 goals in an NHL season. 

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West
Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion has built a 'state within a state,' and it despises both Russia and the liberal West FEATURE
How the US failed the baby formula crisis
How the US failed the baby formula crisis FEATURE
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine
Russophobia: Russians in the West complain as some consider them personally responsible for the conflict in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global segregation? Rasigan Maharajh, economist at Tshwane University of Technology
0:00
28:53
CrossTalk: An absence of trust
0:00
27:20
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies