icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jun, 2022 18:15
HomeSport News

Medvedev reaches second consecutive final

The Russian saw off Oscar Otte in two sets at the Halle Open
Medvedev reaches second consecutive final
© David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images © Getty Images

Russian tennis world number one Daniil Medvedev booked his place in a second consecutive ATP tour final by seeing off local favorite Oscar Otte at the Halle Open on Saturday.

After coming within a point of losing the first set, Medvedev rallied back to take it 7-6 (3) and then left no doubt by clinching the second set 6-3 and knocking out his German foe in the semi-finals. 

The meeting was a first on the ATP tour between the two men, and Medvedev came out on top against world number 51 Otte to reach his second final in six days after falling at the last hurdle at the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Medvedev's current run in Halle is already a huge improvement on his showing there in 2021 where he lost in the first round to debutant Jan-Lennard Struff.

"I didn’t play well in Halle last year, so I’m happy that this year I managed to raise my level," the Moscow native admitted post-victory.

"As I’ve always said, I love playing on grass, so I’m happy to show to myself that I’m capable of being in the final of one of the greatest tournaments, especially on grass, and of course I’m looking forward to tomorrow," he added.

Medvedev is now 14-2 on grass since the Struff defeat but unfortunately can't take his good form to the grass court season's showpiece event, Wimbledon, after facing Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday's final.

This is due to the All England Lawn Tennis Club's (AELTC) ban on Russian players at the British grand slam, which was made as a response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Champion Medvedev reacts to US Open clearance READ MORE: Champion Medvedev reacts to US Open clearance

But with the ATP stripping the tournament of ranking points in protest at the ban, Medvedev still looks set to keep his world number one spot and has been boosted by news that he'll also be able to defend his US Open crown after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) decided not to follow the AELTC's lead.

Reacting to the "great news", Medvedev reiterated a vow to follow the rules and "play where I can play".

"I just want to show my best tennis. I'm happy to be able to defend my title. I have some amazing memories from last year," Medvedev went on, when talking about what is "one of the most special tournaments for me”.

Top stories

RT Features

'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines
'Sent to certain death': Why growing numbers of Ukrainian servicemen are refusing to fight on the Donbass frontlines FEATURE
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies